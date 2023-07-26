Reportedly, the ministry conducted the investigation after receiving anonymous emails alleging that several EV makers were claiming subsidies without complying with the Phased Manufacturing Plan (PMP) rules

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Centre has sought INR 469 crore from seven electric two-wheeler makers, including Hero Electric and Okinawa for claiming incentives while not complying with the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) II scheme norms, according to a PTI report, citing a government official.

As per the report, the seven companies are Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Ampere EV, Revolt Motors, Benling India, Amo Mobility, and Lohia Auto.

"In our investigations, six companies have been found clean, but seven companies have violated the norms. So we are seeking INR 469 crore. They will have to return the amount to the government," the official said.

In case of the non-refund of the amount to the government, they will be de-registered from the scheme in the next 7-10 days and the government would not allow them to participate in the scheme, added the official.

Reportedly, the ministry conducted the investigation after receiving anonymous emails alleging that several EV makers were claiming subsidies without complying with the Phased Manufacturing Plan (PMP) rules, which are intended to boost domestic manufacturing of these electric vehicles. After that, the ministry delayed the distribution of subsidies last financial year.

The official further said that, "Out of the seven, two have communicated to the ministry that they would return the incentives amount with interest. Also, the government has not stopped any of these players from making vehicles, but now they will not get any incentive under the scheme."