Championing Traditional Crafts and Knowledge Since 1960
Fabindia has a large portfolio of products, which includes apparel and accessories, home and lifestyle, personal care and organic food categories.
Known for its sustainable products and hand-printed fabrics, Fabindia, in its journey of becoming one of the leading private retailers for handicrafts, has become home to 50,000 artisans and 12,000 farmers for providing sustainable craftsmanship to the Indian and foreign markets.