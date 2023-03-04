ChatSonic Launches Its ChatGPT-like Google Chrome Extension

ChatSonic has generated over 6 million curated content and has grown 10x in the last two months

learn more about Paromita Gupta

By Paromita Gupta

Entrepreneur India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Saturday, ChatSonic, an initiative of WriteSonic, announced it had launched its Google Chrome extension for Gmail, Twitter, LinkedIn, and the web.

Hailed as the best alternative to ChatGPT due to its real-time data, ChatSonic will help users be more efficient and productive on Gmail, LinkedIn, Twitter, etc. ChatGPT is built on a data set limited to September 21, 2022, claims the startup.

"In today's busy world, while many people are creating tools to boost productivity, sometimes, we have used a common-sense approach and launched a Google Chrome extension to help users handle their email content, create tweets, LinkedIn posts, and create unique content anywhere on Chrome without having to leave the page," shared Samayou Garg, founder, WriteSonic.

Garg shares that ChatSonic has generated over 6 million curated content and has grown 10x in the last two months.

For Twitter, it can help you with creative-unique tweets and relevant hashtags, suggest which accounts to engage with, and summarise long Twitter threads. Whereas for LinkedIn, the Chrome extension will help you create pitch-perfect posts and comments to drive engagement. You'll also get ChatGPT-like results alongside your Google Search using the CMD(Ctrl)+M, where a ChatSonic AI pop-up will appear on your screen. For Gmail, it can also help you generate high-quality emails and summarise your email threads.

ChatSonic has also launched its mobile app for Android phones.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Writes on FinTech, AI, Metaverse, and Wealth. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Artificial Intelligence Chatsonic

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

5 Harvey Specter Quotes to Inspire Your Inner Baller

The fast-talking 'Suits' attorney has a lot to say about what it takes to succeed in business and life.

By Brad Klune

Living

New Neuroscience Reveals the Best Way to Form Powerful Habits That Stick

New research proves that willpower and rewards aren't enough to build sustainable habits. Here's what else you need.

By Leah Borski

Business Culture

5 Proven Tools for Developing Strong Relationships as an Entrepreneur

For entrepreneurs, powerful social skills are simply essential.

By Jason Hennessey

Business News

Exxon Under Fire for Alleged Workplace Racism and Noose Incidents at Louisiana Facility

A company spokesperson said it has "a zero-tolerance policy for any form of harassment or discrimination in the workplace."

By Steve Huff

Business News

Airbnb Cuts Recruiting Staff Due to Slowed Growth

A spokesperson said the company had become "a leaner and more focused company over the last three years."

By Steve Huff

Living

5 Proven Habits to Create Success in Business and in Life

Intentionally follow these five tenants of success, and see where it leads you.

By Trevor Cowley