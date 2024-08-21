You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Chevron, one of the leading players in the United States energy sector, is expanding its global presence with investments worth $1 billion in Bengaluru for a new engineering and technology centre. The $200 billion revenue company aims to develop affordable, reliable and cleaner energy solutions for the world. Speaking to TOI, Akshay Sahni, the incoming head of Chevron India, described a unique commitment in Chevron's history to build a world-class technology hub that will help deliver the innovations needed for the global energy transition.

"We want to give employees here meaningful work that allows them to be part of solving the incredible challenge of providing affordable energy while building a lower carbon future. Our focus will be on establishing digital labs, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence and neural networks" Sahni added.

As per TOI, the projects at these labs will encompass a variety of tasks, including using AI and machine learning to analyse subsurface geology. This is vital for pinpointing optimal carbon storage sites and enhancing the safety and efficiency of drilling operations. Additionally, the labs will focus on creating digital twins of intricate industrial facilities. These digital replicas will be essential for monitoring and optimising global operations, which will contribute to a more dependable supply chain.

"We are already using robotics in various capacities, such as our four-legged robot 'Spot,' developed in collaboration with Boston Dynamics. This robot can navigate industrial sites, equipped with sensors and thermal cameras, to monitor equipment and identify potential issues before they become critical," said Sahni.