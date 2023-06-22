As per the report, Shein will re-launch in India on Amazon during its annual Prime Day sale

China-headquartered e-commerce platform Shein, which was banned by the Indian government in June last year along with other Chinese apps, is making a re-entry into the Indian market, after agreeing to a stringent licensing deal with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd., according to a Bloomberg report.

As per the report, Shein will re-launch in India on Amazon during its annual Prime Day sale, which is scheduled to start on the midnight of July 26 and continue until July 27.

The agreement will reportedly require the retail arm of Reliance to fully own the domestic business, while Singapore-headquartered Shein will offer production support and training to over 25,000 small and mid-sized local suppliers so they can produce for Shein-branded products globally,the people aware of the matter told Bloomberg, adding that such a structure would allow Shein to tap into rising consumer demand in the world's most populous country and take a cut from sales.

It is also noted that Shein will only be launched as a seller on Amazon and not as a separate e-commerce platform like before.

"Dear customers, to make timely adjustments, we decided to temporarily pause new orders from India starting from 11th of July, until we can reach a new agreement with the government and the ban order is lifted," Shein's official website had notified earlier.