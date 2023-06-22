Chinese Fashion Brand Shein To Re-Enter Indian Market: Report As per the report, Shein will re-launch in India on Amazon during its annual Prime Day sale

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Twitter

China-headquartered e-commerce platform Shein, which was banned by the Indian government in June last year along with other Chinese apps, is making a re-entry into the Indian market, after agreeing to a stringent licensing deal with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd., according to a Bloomberg report.

As per the report, Shein will re-launch in India on Amazon during its annual Prime Day sale, which is scheduled to start on the midnight of July 26 and continue until July 27.

The agreement will reportedly require the retail arm of Reliance to fully own the domestic business, while Singapore-headquartered Shein will offer production support and training to over 25,000 small and mid-sized local suppliers so they can produce for Shein-branded products globally,the people aware of the matter told Bloomberg, adding that such a structure would allow Shein to tap into rising consumer demand in the world's most populous country and take a cut from sales.

It is also noted that Shein will only be launched as a seller on Amazon and not as a separate e-commerce platform like before.

"Dear customers, to make timely adjustments, we decided to temporarily pause new orders from India starting from 11th of July, until we can reach a new agreement with the government and the ban order is lifted," Shein's official website had notified earlier.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Amazon News and Trends Shein

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

100X.VC-Backed Utsav App Raises INR 2 Crore Seed Funding

The company plans to utilize the proceeds of this round to associate with more religious organizations and set up operations in multiple geographies

By Teena Jose
Business News

Desperate to Get Employees Back Into the Office, Companies Experiment With New Tactics

Many Americans simply aren't interested in resuming a traditional 9-to-5.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

She Quit Her 'Toxic' Job to Pursue a Freelancing Side Hustle. Now She Leads Her Team With Compassion, Makes 6 Figures and Even Bought a House.

Today, Hannah Logsdon offers her services through Fiverr, Upwork and her own company Virtual Momentum.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

Moving Beyond the Idea Stage — 4 Strategies for Taking Action and Achieving Your Entrepreneurial Goals

Learn how to move beyond the idea stage and achieve your entrepreneurial goals with these strategies.

By Candice Georgiadis
Leadership

Delegation 101: How Entrepreneurs Can Boost Employee Productivity

If you want to spend more time doing what you love, you have to get comfortable with delegating.

By John Rampton
Money & Finance

Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate: Here's What You Need To Know

Discover the essential insights on capital gains tax for real estate. Learn how it works and the critical considerations for property owners.

By Entrepreneur Staff