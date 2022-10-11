Chiratae Ventures Leads $3 Million Financing Round In Artium Academy

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Artium Academy, an online music learning and community platform that powers tech-led, performance-based learning and engagement, has raised $3 million from Chiratae Ventures. The round also saw participation from Anicut Capital, Jet Synthesis and Whiteboard Capital as well as several entrepreneurs like Madhusudhan R (co-founder, M2P Finance), Priyamvada Balaji (executive director, Lucas Indian Service), Varun Alagh (co-founder, Mamaearth), Piyush Shah (co-founder, InMobi Group) and Vikas Dosala (co-founder, Fraazo) .

Company handout

"Our vision is to make music learning more relevant, participative, and engaging where a user can take the journey of a learner to a performer to a potential influencer with our music tech platform. We are building AI based assessment and prescription tools to aide efficient learning and performing, thereby offering qualitative pedagogy to the learners globally," said Ashish Joshi, founder and CEO.

Artium's AI enabled practice studio supplements in-person learning and tracks improvement followed by regular online performances within the Artium community of learners, teachers and maestros that makes the learner feel like a star. Artium recently tied up with Warner Music India and Global Music Junction (GMJ) to create original music content with its maestro's, teachers, and learners under its brand Artium Originals, as per the company's statement.

"Chiratae's consumer tech report talks about passion creators, and we see a significant opportunity in the passion or extracurricular learning space. We believe that performance arts for Indians is a significant addressable market which has no age limits as well. Artium's depth of pedagogy combined with tech-first approach to build a scalable learning and performance platform stands out from other extracurricular horizontal platforms," said Anoop N Menon, principal and consumer tech-lead, Chiratae Ventures.