Clean Electric Raises $2.2 Million In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Climate Angels has invested in Clean Electric, an innovative energy storage solutions startup, and also helped them raise $2.2 million in Seed funding round led by Kalaari Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm based in Bengaluru. The round also saw participation from LV Fund, 7Square Ventures, and CIIE Regional Innovation Foundation. The company plans to utilize the fund to set up a manufacturing facility in Pune to produce 5,000 battery packs per month.

Company handout

"Our aim is to enable mankind's shift from fossil fuels, and batteries have been the hardest part of this transformation. By providing dependable, safe, and performant energy storage solutions, we believe we can add immense value to the EV and RE ecosystems" said Abhinav Roy, co-founder, and CTO at Clean Electric.

The company's products have been in pilot testing with multiple vehicle OEMs across the country, having undergone more than 30,000 kms of on-road testing. Compliant with AIS-156 Phase 2 guidelines, to be implemented from March 2023, the products are expected to be ready for certification tests before year-end, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Clean Electric is delivering on the much-needed innovation in battery technology suitable for India. The patents the team has filed introduce direct liquid cooling technology wherein the cells of the battery are 100 per cent in contact with a coolant which ensures maximum safety (fireproof), 25-minute charging and a 1.5 times longer life span," said Sumeet Singh, partner at Climate Angels.

Founded in 2020, Clean Electric manufactures, designs, develops, markets, supplies and provides after-sales of advance energy storage solutions for mobility and stationary storage applications as well as related energy infrastructure and services.

"Clean Electric's direct liquid cooled battery packs will become the benchmark, offering the highest safety while maximizing its life and efficiency. IITians Akash and Abhinav have invented zero kelvin packs which have the potential to meet growing needs of today and future," said Ravinder Singh, partner at Kalaari Capital.