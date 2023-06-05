CleverTap Launches Retention Accelerator Program For Startups Globally The program is designed to provide early-stage startups free access to CleverTap's full stack retention platform, with benefits worth $100,000

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Consumer engagement platform, CleverTap, has announced the launch of its Retention Accelerator Program for startups globally. According to the company, it is designed to provide early-stage startups free access to CleverTap's full stack retention platform, with benefits worth $100,000. The program also provides 1:1 tailored mentoring sessions with CleverTap experts, and networking opportunities with investors and industry leaders.

"We are thrilled to launch the CleverTap Retention Accelerator program. Through this initiative, we are committed to supporting small businesses and early-stage startups. The program offers the startups our expertise in crafting effective retention strategies. We recognize the importance of empowering startups to build a robust customer engagement and retention roadmap to drive sustainable business growth, and this accelerator is a step towards helping these startups scale," said Abhinay Jain, director, Product Led Growth, CleverTap.

In an official statement, the company claimed that the accelerator will support ten startups every year, with each cohort consisting of five companies. The initiative is specifically designed to help digital-native startups personalize and optimize all customer touchpoints, and improve user engagement and conversion rates on their platforms. The comprehensive 1:1 mentoring sessions are designed to help entrepreneurs and growth teams refine their retention strategies and align with their business goals.

Furthermore, the statement added that, CleverTap Retention Accelerator follows a structured timeline. Between May-June 2023, a call for applications will be made, inviting aspiring participants to join the program. In July 2023, the first cohort of participants will be announced. From July to December 2023, the selected cohort will work closely with CleverTap, benefiting from invaluable mentoring sessions. This collaborative environment will allow participants to enhance their skills and knowledge of the CleverTap platform.

Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

