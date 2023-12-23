Cloud Kitchen Startup Kitchens@ Raises $65 MN The funds raised will be deployed expand the startup's hybrid model, Dinerium which represents a dining experience that integrates offline and online elements, providing patrons with a diverse selection of premier brands at their tables.

Cloud kitchen startup Kitchens@ has raised $65 million in Series C funding from London-based growth investment firm Finnest. "It is immensely gratifying to have earned the trust of prominent investors like Finnest. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the team for believing in our growth strategy," said Junaiz Kizhakkayil, Founder and CEO, Kitchens@.

The funds will be deployed expand the startup's hybrid model, Dinerium. The latter represents a dining experience that integrates offline and online elements, providing patrons with a diverse selection of premier brands at their tables, according to company. This model aims to facilitate corporate meetings and foster meaningful connections over meals.

On this development, Dr Biswanath Patnaik, Chairman and Founder, Finnest, said, "Kitchens@ has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of the cloud kitchen segment in India, emerging as a key player in the food and supply aggregator sector. Anticipating a substantial business turnaround in the coming years, especially with strategic partnerships in place with major entities like Swiggy and Beenext."

Finnest, a BNP Group Company, is a UK-based growth investment firm founded by Indian-origin entrepreneurs Dr Biswanath Patnaik and Arun Kar (ex military), had previously made investments in sectors such as renewable energy, electric and hydrogen-powered automotives, sports and entertainment, smart cities, hotels and hospitality, and aerospace technologies. Arun Suraj, COO, Finnest, was the lead partner in this latest investment round, marking Finnest's debut into the food and beverage industry.

Earlier this year, Kitchens@ acquired Swiggy Access Kitchen, expanded its footprint to six major cities and 45 locations, boasting a network of 700 kitchens.
