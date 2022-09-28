Cloudflare Announces $1.25 Billion Workers Launchpad Funding Program To Help Startups

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cloudflare Inc, a security, performance and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, has announced a new funding program for startups in partnership with leading venture capital investors. The workers Launchpad funding program will provide up to $1.25 billion finance to startups building applications on Cloudflare Workers, a scalable serverless computing platform that allows developers to build or augment apps without configuring or maintaining infrastructure applications.

Company handout

Any private company that is building globally on Cloudflare Workers is eligible to apply for the program. If selected by the participating venture capital firms, companies may receive a cash investment from these participating firms, as well as mentorship and support from Cloudflare.

"If there is one thing venture capitalist looks for in the companies they fund, if it's the potential to achieve significant scale. Startups that build on Cloudflare Workers are building on a platform made to automatically support serious scale. While we can provide the technology, we are thrilled to partner with some of the leading venture capital firms on the Workers launchpad funding program, who will potentially invest more than a billion dollars in funding towards great startups built on Cloudflare Workers as they scale," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare.

With Cloudflare's network spanning more than 275 cities in over 100 countries around the world, developers can deploy code close to their users, bringing the speed, performance, and scale of Cloudflare to their customers. Since 2017, more than five lakh developers have built on Cloudflare's developer platform and launched more than three million applications, claimed by the company in a statement.

Cloudflare Inc is on a mission to help build a better Internet. The company's suite of products protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code.