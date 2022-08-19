Coffeee.io Raises INR 4.7 Crore In Pre-Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Coffeee.io, an innovative tech recruitment startup startup, has raised INR 4.7 crore in a pre-Seed funding round. The round saw participation from Supermorpheus, Let's Venture, Kunal Shah (founder, Cred), Prabhu.R (founder, M2P), Amit Lakhotia (founder, Park+), Renu Satti (ex-COO Payments, Paytm), Vikas Garg (CFO, Paytm), Patekk Agarwal (ex-Bharatpe, serial entrepreneur), Chinmaya Sharma (partner, InfoEdge), Rameez Menon (MD, Oxbridge Capital) and many others.

Company handout

"Developer hiring is the biggest challenge facing all tech companies, and the only solution is to boost the supply of quality talent from the grassroots, the engineering campuses. At Coffeee, we enhance the preparedness of candidates with industry-focused training, and enable companies to seamlessly hire them without incurring huge costs," said Amit Veer, co-founder and CEO, Coffeee.

Coffeee aims to be the marketplace with the largest pool of pre-screened developers in India aspiring to get entry-level jobs, where merit and talent take center stage. The startup offers a level playing field where all candidates have equal opportunities to get hired by leading companies by eliminating all biases around college ranks and geography, among other, as per company statement.

"Despite recent technological advancements, the Indian search and recruitment market has largely remained unchanged since the late 90s, which saw the entry of internet job portals, many of which still dominate the sector to this day. We believe the sector requires urgent disruption and Coffeee, with its differentiated offerings, has the right making to be a transformative leader in the sector," said Amit Lakhotia, angel investor.

As per a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global online recruitment market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 7.1 per cent to $43.39 billion by 2027.