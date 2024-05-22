Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Company handout
Vijay Subramaniam (left) and Nikhil Kamath (right).

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha has recently invested in Vijay Subramaniam-led Collective Artists Network, a talent management and new media company.

Collective Artists Network now extends its services into talent management, creator tech, production, creative strategy, influencer marketing, youth marketing, sports sponsorship and consulting, and media distribution. The company said in a release that with a broad-based approach, it aims to redefine creator-led new media businesses and ensure impact with a wide audience in today's ever-evolving media landscape.

Previous to the investment, Collective had recently collaborated with Nikhil Kamath-backed Gruhas earlier this year. The collab had also announced the 'Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund (GCCF)' aimed at backing consumer-focused enterprises and attracting external investments. The fund is set up to provide financial backing along with mentorship, and operational assistance, enabling efficiency in marketing and building brand identity for the companies within its portfolio.

Nikhil Kamath feels that Investing in Collective's vision feels like a natural progression. He said, "I've witnessed the company's evolution over the last couple of years and I've known Vijay now closely and believe in his vision of the transformation of this space. We share a similar outlook towards the India story. I look forward to being part of this journey wherein Collective challenges the status quo and aims to redefine the media landscape and the creator ecosystem."

Vijay Subramaniam, Founder, and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, said, "Nikhil's investment is not merely a financial endorsement; it symbolizes the trust and synergy we've cultivated over the years. I have been clear since the onset that we need to institutionalise our space which has largely been unorganised. This vision will ensure we provide shareholder value and set new benchmarks in media, tech, and entertainment."

"I thank Glance for being valuable partners in this journey and feel great about validating their trust in us. Nikhil and I have known each other for the past few years, and during this time, we've come to share the belief that India is moving toward the center of the world. Media and entertainment will play a significant role in the growth story of the country," Vijay added.

Collective has been doing the rounds in popular culture by undertaking projects such as the Big Bang.Social, Collective Creative Labs, M19, and strategic acquisitions such as Under 25 Universe.
