Consumer Benefits Marketplace Thriwe Acquires Health-Fintech UCare Health

UCare's seamless payments platform and Thriwe's expertise in empowering corporates to drive employee rewards, lifestyle benefits, and consumer perks, will work in synergy to improve the employee benefits offering for businesses

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Freepik

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Thriwe, a technology-driven consumer benefits marketplace, has announced a 100% acquisition of digital health and financial wellness platform UCare Health (UCare) for an undisclosed amount in an all-cash deal. With this, Thriwe continues with its inorganic route to expand its business for more than a decade through mergers and acquisitions. It is the company's fifth acquisition in the last six years

"We are excited about this partnership with UCare. Our competencies are well aligned for the larger goal of providing the most innovative rewards, loyalty, and DIY platforms to curate and deliver delightful experiences to our customers," said Dhruv Verma, founder and CEO, Thriwe.

With the current acquisition Thriwe, which offers benefits as a platform to businesses, has entered into the $120 billion prepaid card space that is growing at a 36% CAGR and is expected to reach $760 billion by 2028. As part of this acquisition, Mumbai-based UCare's 100-plus team along with its founder will join Thriwe as a part of its larger global expansion plan. UCare's seamless payments platform and Thriwe's expertise in empowering corporates to drive employee rewards, lifestyle benefits, and consumer perks, will work in synergy to improve the employee benefits offering for businesses, according to an official statement by the company.

"At UCare, our primary goal is to provide our customers with the highest level of health and wellness solutions. That's why we are excited about our merger with Thriwe - it represents a natural progression in our journey to offer the best possible employee benefits," said Vikrant Gugnani, founder and managing director, UCare.

UCare is expected to grow to INR 200 crore revenue in the next two years, under this acquisition, the statement added.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Healthcare Payments Acquisitions News and Trends

Most Popular

See all

By Jarrett Preston

Leadership

3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — And the Simple Solution for Stopping

These habits commonly trip up entrepreneurs, but there's a tool that can help with all three.

By Aytekin Tank

Growing a Business

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year

Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts, grew the company's membership from 6,000 to more than 250,000 since 2018.

By Amanda Breen

Entrepreneurs

Ankit Nagori: The Digital Foodpreneur

The founder of cloud kitchen startup, Curefoods, is on the Digital Cover of Entrepreneur India for May 2023

By S Shanthi

Starting a Business

How Do You Know When It's Time to Quit Your Job and Start Your Own Business?

Should you stay or should you go? Debating whether to tow the company line for others or go out on your own can be a tough decision, but it doesn't have to be. Asking yourself these four key questions can seriously help you.

By Amy M Chambers

News and Trends

Shemaroo Partners With Near Foundation To Encourage Web3.0 Digital Infrastructure In Media And Entertainment

Shemaroo will utilize the partnership to discover new use cases and identify new opportunities for decentralization, transparency, and immutability in the media & entertainment industry.

By Paromita Gupta