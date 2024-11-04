Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

By Entrepreneur Staff

Himanshu Palsule, CEO of Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, a leader in workforce agility solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Meta to enhance immersive learning experiences using AI-powered extended reality (XR).

As part of this collaboration, Cornerstone and Meta aim to democratise immersive learning, making advanced XR and AI tools accessible to a broader range of enterprises.

This partnership, ahead of Meta Innovation Day, brings together Cornerstone's 25 years of expertise in learning and talent development with Meta's AI and XR technology to bridge the workforce readiness gap and improve agility.

"Meta is committed to the accessibility of extended reality and artificial intelligence," said Himanshu Palsule, CEO of Cornerstone. "Democratised access is key to scaling this technology, which is reaching a critical mass due to continued investment and innovation on both the hardware and software sides. Cornerstone Immerse and Immerse Companion is scaling content creation of personalised and human or 'soft' skills training thanks to GenAI, and we're excited to continue working with Meta to advance this technology with their platform and hardware."

"This collaboration between Cornerstone and Meta marks a pivotal moment for the talent industry, where immersive AI-driven experiences aren't just tools but catalysts for deep, transformative learning," said Alicia Mokwa, Research Director, IDC. "As XR and AI democratise access to skill-building, we're witnessing the dawn of a workforce where learning is continuous, adaptable, and profoundly impactful. This partnership speaks to a future where the boundaries of physical and digital learning environments blur, giving organisations the power to cultivate agility and resilience at an unprecedented scale. It's a leap toward a more dynamic, future-ready workforce."

On November 5th at the Meta Headquarters, Cornerstone's Chief Product Officer, Karthik Suri, will present workforce agility and immersive learning experiences, along with demos of Cornerstone Immerse.
