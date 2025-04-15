The newly raised funds will be deployed towards developing next-generation imaging payloads for autonomous Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), high-speed imaging for space applications, and expanding its footprint in response to rising demand and strategic partnerships.

Ahmedabad-based deep-tech firm Optimized Electrotech has announced the raising of USD 6 million in a Series A funding round co-led by Blume Ventures and Mela Ventures, with participation from 9Unicorns and existing backers Rajiv Dadlani Group, Venture Catalysts, and the company's Co-founder and Managing Director Sandeep Shah.

Founded in 2017 by Sandeep Shah and Dharin Shah, Optimized Electrotech specialises in indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured (IDDM) electro-optic surveillance systems. The company delivers advanced solutions that span the entire electromagnetic spectrum, offering AI-powered imaging systems tailored for defense, aerospace, border security, and space-based applications.

Its proprietary technology empowers real-time onboard analytics, significantly improving situational awareness and operational intelligence in high-stakes environments. Optimized Electrotech's products enable governments, paramilitary forces, mining firms, civic bodies, and corporations to efficiently counter threats, including unauthorised drone intrusions.

Sandeep Shah said, "Driven by strong government policies and an increasing focus on indigenous capabilities, it's important to build critical mass within this window of opportunity. This funding round is a testament to the confidence our investors have in our vision. We are committed to leveraging this capital to further enhance our technological capabilities, expand our footprint, and contribute meaningfully to India's strategic and security objectives."

Arpit Agarwal of Blume Ventures added, "We're really excited to back Optimized Electrotech, a company that's pushing boundaries in defence and deep-tech innovation. Their expertise in AI-driven surveillance and electro-optic solutions fits right into India's push for self-reliance in critical sectors."

Optimized Electrotech continues to position itself as a key enabler in India's journey toward self-reliance in defense technology and strategic surveillance infrastructure.