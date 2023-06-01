Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Creativeland Asia Network (CLAN) has announced Creativeland Studio's acquisition of London-based Creators Inc, in a total deal value exceeding UK £3 million to solidify its entry into international long and short content production and the expansion of CLAN's global footprint aligned to its vision of building a global creative super ecosystem. With this acquisition, Creativeland Asia Network has forayed into CLAN's creative, technology, marketing and media services ecosystem to the global market.

"Creators Inc. places its incredible directorial talent at the heart of the company. The partnership with Raj and CLA allows us to accelerate the development and production of stories - created by our talent - to entertain, move, and impact positive change. I could not have wished for a better partner as we move forward to achieve our shared visions and goals," said Jani Guest, founder and CEO, Creators Inc.

Creators Inc. is a unique long and short format production house with a roster of directors that includes Guy Ritchie, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Sarah Gavron, Philip Barantini, Colin Tilley, Mark Osborne and many others. In an official statement, the company claimed that with this acquisition, Creativeland Studios has consolidated ten active slates, including two titles in production and now will have over 50 titles in its pipeline.

"At Creativeland Asia – we are on a passionate journey to create a formidable creative infrastructure for the new world where media, technology, creativity and humanity will come together to curate a more entertained life. The core strategic insight for this acquisition is to build on our ability to bring brands, content and talent together – through a consolidated platform. Today, more than ever before, we recognise that content plays a pivotal role in keeping us connected, informed and entertained," said Sajan Raj Kurup, founder and chairman, CLAN.