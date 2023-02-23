Crest Raises Over INR 6.5 Crore Pre-Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bangalore based automated inventory planning SaaS startup Crest raised INR 6.5 crore in its pre-Seed funding round, led by IAN and IPV. The round also saw participation from 888vc, Faad Network, PointOne Capital and notable founders of companies viz. Delhivery, Shiprocket, Pickrr, Smytten, Samosa Party, and Sirona among others. The funds will be deployed to broaden Crest's product offerings and scale the operations.

"In less than 12 months, Crest has already onboarded numerous customers from various industries, improving serviceability by up to 95%, reducing out-of-stock situations by up to 90%, and automating supply chain operations. Notable customers include Samosa Party, Wow Skin, Swiss Beauty, Pro Nature, and Sleepwell, among others," said Rahul Vishwakarma, co-founder and CEO, Crest.

Launched in March 2022 by Rahul Vishwakarma, Akhil Kumar, and Yogesh Byahatti, Crest is an automated inventory planning tool, designed to help D2C brands and SMBs in eliminating stockouts. Furthermore, in light of the current global economic slowdown, Crest seeks to assist brands in maintaining their financial stability by implementing efficient inventory practices to optimise their working capital.

"We are excited by what Crest has built and the immense potential of the space, both in India and global markets. Crest is being led by founders who have deep working experience in supply chain and AI and who have seen success in their earlier venture in a similar space catering to large global brands. They are addressing a real need and enabling even small enterprises, access to AI-driven inventory optimisation across multiple channels and demand forecasting ability," said Ivy Chin, partner, IPV.