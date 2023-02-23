Crest Raises Over INR 6.5 Crore Pre-Seed Funding

The funds will be deployed to broaden Crest's product offerings and scale the operations

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bangalore based automated inventory planning SaaS startup Crest raised INR 6.5 crore in its pre-Seed funding round, led by IAN and IPV. The round also saw participation from 888vc, Faad Network, PointOne Capital and notable founders of companies viz. Delhivery, Shiprocket, Pickrr, Smytten, Samosa Party, and Sirona among others. The funds will be deployed to broaden Crest's product offerings and scale the operations.

"In less than 12 months, Crest has already onboarded numerous customers from various industries, improving serviceability by up to 95%, reducing out-of-stock situations by up to 90%, and automating supply chain operations. Notable customers include Samosa Party, Wow Skin, Swiss Beauty, Pro Nature, and Sleepwell, among others," said Rahul Vishwakarma, co-founder and CEO, Crest.

Launched in March 2022 by Rahul Vishwakarma, Akhil Kumar, and Yogesh Byahatti, Crest is an automated inventory planning tool, designed to help D2C brands and SMBs in eliminating stockouts. Furthermore, in light of the current global economic slowdown, Crest seeks to assist brands in maintaining their financial stability by implementing efficient inventory practices to optimise their working capital.

"We are excited by what Crest has built and the immense potential of the space, both in India and global markets. Crest is being led by founders who have deep working experience in supply chain and AI and who have seen success in their earlier venture in a similar space catering to large global brands. They are addressing a real need and enabling even small enterprises, access to AI-driven inventory optimisation across multiple channels and demand forecasting ability," said Ivy Chin, partner, IPV.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Startups News and Trends SaaS

Most Popular

See all
Living

How to Pick Up Good Habits That You Don't Ditch After a Week

Here are fifteen tips that will help you develop new habits and actually keep them.

By John Rampton

Living

How to Stop Self-Sabotaging Habits That Are Costing You Time, Money and Happiness

The good news? It is possible for you to change your behavior. This article will teach you how to identify and stop self-defeating patterns.

By John Rampton

News and Trends

Indian Economy Will Contribute 15% Of Global Growth In 2023, Says IMF MD

Kristalina Georgieva further noted that India continues to be a shining light at a time when the IMF expects 2023 to be challenging due to a slowdown in global GDP from 3.4% last year to 2.9% in 2023

By Teena Jose

Business News

The Most Successful Startup Founders Are This Age, Study Finds (And No, It's Not Early 20s)

Despite the success of entrepreneurs like Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, who were both in their early 20s when they started now wildly successful companies, research finds that those stories are the exception, not the norm.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff

News and Trends

An Apocryphal Birth: ChatGPT

ChatGPT isn't the first in this field, but might be the most advanced one to date

By Paromita Gupta