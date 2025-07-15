Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a move that underscores its ambitious expansion into artificial intelligence, Salesforce is tapping into the expertise behind Truva AI, a Y Combinator-backed startup focused on automating sales workflows using intelligent agents. The Truva team will be joining Salesforce to accelerate its next-generation AI platform, Agentforce.

The news was shared via LinkedIn by Truva AI co-founder and CEO Gaurav Aggarwal, who announced that the Truva team will be joining Salesforce. While the finer details haven't been disclosed, the move represents a significant milestone for the startup, which had gained considerable momentum in the AI-for-sales space over the past two years.

Founded in 2022 as part of Y Combinator's Summer '22 batch, Truva aimed to create an "AI-powered sidekick" for sales teams. The platform was designed to automate tedious tasks like CRM data entry, email follow-ups, meeting notes, and other administrative burdens that often slow down revenue teams. The value proposition was simple: let salespeople focus on building relationships while AI handles the repetitive tasks. Early reports suggested that Truva's solution helped some teams boost productivity by as much as 25%.

In 2024, Truva raised a $4 million seed round to further scale its solution. The founding team brought impressive technical and product credentials Aggarwal held previous roles at Google, LinkedIn, and Microsoft, and was recognized on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list. His co-founder, Anuja Verma, had nearly a decade of experience leading technical teams at Amazon. Their shared vision centered on streamlining complex workflows through intelligent automation. Over time, Truva's technology became increasingly compatible with Salesforce environments, making it especially appealing to enterprise customers.

Salesforce's decision to bring in the Truva team is a strategic one. The Agentforce platform, announced in 2024, represents a bold leap forward for generative AI moving beyond chat and content creation to true task execution. Agentforce is built around autonomous agents capable of handling tasks for sales and support reps, including triaging tickets, logging notes, drafting emails, and more.

Early pilot programs of Agentforce have shown strong results. In some instances, AI agents managed a significant portion of routine support queries, particularly during peak periods. These kinds of productivity gains explain why Salesforce is doubling down on generative AI across its product suite.

With the Truva team now on board, Salesforce gains a skilled and agile group with real-world experience in building and deploying AI agents. The move also aligns with CEO Marc Benioff's broader vision. He's been clear that AI is central to the company's future, and Agentforce is a cornerstone of that strategy.

Whether it's boosting sales productivity or automating customer support, the integration of AI agents into enterprise workflows is accelerating fast. With the addition of Truva's team, Salesforce has taken yet another decisive step in leading that transformation.

One thing is clear: the age of autonomous agents isn't on its way; it's already here.