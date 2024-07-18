You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cropin Technology, an Artificial Intelligence(AI) powered platform for Food and Agriculture has launched Sage, a real-time agri-intelligence solution powered by Google Gemini.

Cropin Sage converts the world's agricultural landscape into a proprietary grid-based map with options of 3x3 meters, 10x10 meters, or 5x5 kilometers, delivering data and intelligence.

As per the company, the data and intelligence will help CPG players, food processors, seed manufacturers, multilateral organizations, financial institutions, and governments to make data-driven decisions based on historical, present, and future data on cultivation practices, crop, irrigation, climate, and soil. Additionally, the Cropin Cloud platform helps agri-food businesses future-proof their production and supply chains, says the company.

Advanced AI Technologies

The platform has been designed with various advanced AI-powered technologies such as Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI), multi-layered global climate data, a global crop knowledge graph, earth observation data, and advanced crop models. These technologies will help in crop production planning, marking a significant advancement in precision and sustainable agriculture, says the company.

Further, the company expressed that beyond analyzing historical data on agriculture, crops, and weather patterns, Sage also leverages advanced AI tools to forecast future yields which includes pinpointing the ideal locations and favorable conditions for growing crops on a global map, helping to build a robust and resilient food system which was unimaginable before. Additionally, the platform provides intelligence on 13 key crops, including wheat, rice, potato, and maize, which collectively cover almost 80 per cent of the world's food demand.

The company also expressed that they plan to build and deploy Sage globally in a phased approach, aligned with enterprise customer requirements and demand.

"The world can survive with seasonal fluctuations in the availability of commodities like cocoa, coffee, bananas, and oranges, despite these crises impacting the performance of businesses in these sectors. However, shortages of staple crops and cereals such as wheat, rice, maize, and potatoes pose a far more severe threat. The COVID pandemic, geopolitical tensions, and harvest shortages have already caused supply disruptions in these commodities, serving as a warning that dependence on certain regions for staple crops is risky. Europe, for instance, cannot rely on just a few regions for its wheat supply, nor can the world depend solely on Asia for rice. Sage provides the necessary intelligence for countries and agri-food stakeholders to build robust domestic cultivation, thus safeguarding food security for their citizens," said Krishna Kumar, founder and CEO of Cropin.