Cross-border Commerce Startup Jodaro Raises $750K in Seed Funding With this fresh capital, the company plans to go for a tech-driven expansion

Jodaro, a startup offering tech services for cross-border commerce, has raised $750K in a seed round. The funding round was led by Fundamental VC, with participation from Maninder Gulati.

The freshly raised funds will be used for developing its technological capabilities and hiring talent, says the company, while adding that the new capital will enable the startup to expand across geographies.

The startup was founded by Rajiv Patki and Sambuddha Adhikari in 2023. It is a global commerce enabler that offers a one-stop solution for cross-border commerce acceleration for manufacturers and brands.

"We are developing a tech stack for global e-commerce using sophisticated machine learning and automation. Our system is one of its kind in the industry and can aggregate real-time data from several sources giving us unprecedented insights into market dynamics. This data platform helps us to make decisions with a high degree of confidence while our automation stack allows us to design and execute strategies at scale," said Rajiv Patki, co-founder of Jodaro in a statement.

The startup directly connects manufacturers with end consumers and brings in technical, analytical, operational, and strategic expertise to enable rapid global growth for its partners on major marketplaces as well as D2C channels.

"Jodaro thrives on the cross-border commerce growth story eyeing a validated large market opportunity globally. Its proprietary technology, asset-light model and plug and play solution will be a game changer for offline-only manufacturers," said Saswat Sundar Behera, co-founder of Fundamental VC.
