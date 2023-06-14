Crypto Taxation Platform TaxNodes Raises $1.6 Million In Seed Funding The company intends to utilize the funds to bolster its mission of simplifying tax computation, and providing end-to-end solutions for individuals navigating the complexities of crypto taxation

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

TaxNodes, a crypto tax computation and expert-assisted ITR filing platform, has announced the successful completion of its Seed funding round, securing $1.6 million amidst the challenging funding winter. The round saw participation from Rahul Pagidipati (CEO of ZebPay), Nischal Shetty (CEO, Shardeum and founder of WazirX), Ashish Singhal (co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch) and Ajeet Khurana (founder of Reflexical. The company intends to utilize the funds to bolster its mission of simplifying tax computation, and providing end-to-end solutions for individuals navigating the complexities of crypto taxation.

"This funding will enable us to provide a complete solution for crypto natives making it easier for them to handle their tax obligations. With our advanced tax computation engine, a team of seasoned crypto experts, and a full-stack solution, we aim to simplify the complexities of crypto taxation and filing, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and peace of mind for our users. Furthermore, this investment will propel our research and development efforts to create innovative products that cater to crypto exchanges, investors and Finance professionals, including Crypto auditors," said CA. Avinash Shekhar, founder and CEO, TaxNodes.

The company is developing an AI-assisted tax advisory model for individuals and corporates to provide control & compliance using GPT-like Large Language Model. In addition, the company claimed that since its inception, TaxNodes has witnessed a 5 times month-on-month spike in its customer base, adding that it is poised to play a pivotal role in ensuring a safer and more compliant crypto ecosystem, facilitating smoother operations and regulatory adherence.

"I am thrilled to join hands with TaxNodes. The team at TaxNodes has an exceptional understanding of Crypto business and taxation. I believe in their vision and I am confident that TaxNodes will help in compliance and controls in the Crypto space. I look forward to supporting their growth and success as they continue to disrupt the tax landscape," said Nischal Shetty, CEO, Shardeum and founder, WazirX.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends Taxation Cryptocurrency

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Starting a Business

Despite a 22-Year Age Gap, They Became Best Friends and Business Partners in Just One Year — Now Their Cocktail Company's Going Against the Grain Too

Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko, co-founders of Mission Cocktails, bonded over humble origins, shared values and the desire to give back.

By Amanda Breen
Science & Technology

As The Line Between Humans and Machines Begins to Blur, One Question Remains: What Will It Mean to Be Human? Here's What We Know.

Hybrid intelligence is changing our understanding of what it means to be human.

By Jessica Billingsley
By Emily Rella
News and Trends

Lending SaaS Startup Cloudbankin Raises $400,000 Funding

The infusion of funding enables Cloudbankin to extend its product portfolio, addressing challenges faced by larger financial institutions

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Crypto Taxation Platform TaxNodes Raises $1.6 Million In Seed Funding

The company intends to utilize the funds to bolster its mission of simplifying tax computation, and providing end-to-end solutions for individuals navigating the complexities of crypto taxation

By Teena Jose
Science & Technology

What Is an IP Address? Everything You Need To Know.

Have you wondered what your IP address is and what it does? Continue reading for everything you need to know about IP addresses.

By Entrepreneur Staff