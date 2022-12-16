Cryptocurrency Mining Banned on Cloud Services by Microsoft

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cloud computing pioneer, Microsoft has banned the mining of cryptocurrencies from its online services to better protect its customers and cloud as the organization is taking measures to increase the stability of its cloud services.

Microsoft had updated its acceptable use policy on 1 December in order to introduce the new restriction. The new policy was made a part of its universal license terms of Microsoft Online Services.

Microsoft said in its new 'Acceptable Use Policy' section, users would require to obtain a written pre-approval from the company to use Microsoft Online Services for crypto mining.

Microsoft Online Services is Microsoft's hosted software offering being a component of the company's SaaS strategy. Microsoft Azure cloud computing network is a part of the services. Microsoft Azure offers cryptocurrency mining on a subscription model.

The company tried experimenting with blockchain but silently terminated the Azure blockchain service last year.