Curefoods Elevates Gokul Kandhi to Chief Operating Officer In 2017, Kandhi became a member of Curefoods. Kandhi was formerly employed at Apple, as well as PepsiCo, Metro, Manipal Education Services, and Wipro, before joining Curefoods.

Curefoods, India's leading F&B house of brands, has announced the promotion of Gokul Kandhi to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Gokul's appointment underscores the company's commitment to strengthening its leadership as it continues to scale its operations and expand its portfolio across the country.

As a founding team member and former Business Head, Gokul has played a pivotal role in Curefoods' growth. Under his leadership, the company has built a robust ecosystem of brands, including EatFit, CakeZone, Nomad Pizza, Sharief Bhai Biryani, and Frozen Bottle. Today, Curefoods claims to operate over 500 cloud kitchens and offline stores, serving diverse cuisines in 40 cities.

With over 18 years of experience in retail, FMCG, and startups, Gokul brings extensive expertise in product marketing, market development, and business management. His tenure at industry giants such as Apple India and PepsiCo honed his leadership skills and customer-centric approach. An alumnus of IIM Indore, Gokul is recognised for his strategic vision and results-driven mindset.

Speaking on his new role, Gokul said, "It's a privilege to step into the role of COO at Curefoods. I am excited to lead our next phase of growth, working alongside our talented team to expand our footprint and deliver exceptional culinary experiences to our customers."

Founder Ankit Nagori lauded Gokul's contributions, stating, "Gokul has been a cornerstone of our success. As COO, his strategic leadership will be instrumental in driving operational excellence and positioning Curefoods as a dominant force in the F&B sector."

Curefoods recently acquired the South and West India operations of Krispy Kreme, further bolstering its portfolio.
