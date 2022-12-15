Cybersecurity Firm SafeHouse Tech Raises $6 Mn In Pre-Series A Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

SafeHouse Tech, a consumer-first cyber security company, has raised $6 million in 2022 in pre-series A funding led by Gonpo Tsering, among other investors. To date, the company claims to have raised a total of $9 million.

SafeHouse will utilize this capital to fuel international expansion in Europe and SouthEast Asia, while simultaneously supporting hyper-growth initiatives in India, stated the company. Additionally, the capital will be injected into the R&D division to enhance SafeHouse's technology and product coupled with new features that are set for release in 2023, added the company.

SafeHouse Tech claims to have previously raised funds from institutional investors such as Barclays Ventures, Techstars Ventures, and Kube VC and high networth individuals such as Gonpo Tsering, Gopal Das, Dr. Purnendu Chatterjee, and Gaurav Saxena.

"SafeHouse has seen great success in India, maintaining a strong market share in our segment. Our mission is to provide digital safety to everyone online. This next era of SafeHouse expands our mission beyond India, and radically enhances our product & services portfolio," said Aditya Narang, Co-founder & CBO, SafeHouse Tech.

"The evolution of SafeHouse has been mirrored in our product and we are grateful for the validation by our more than 2.5 million users; further, this has enabled us to disrupt and carve & own the segment of digital safety. This successful round of funding reinstates our belief in the execution of the SafeHouse family, and most importantly continued customer satisfaction of the digital safety we provide online. I am also excited that as a result of our pioneering collaboration with the insurance industry, and being the first mover (again) will allow us to provide an unseen level of service for Indian netizens and unparalleled technology to provide digital safety for everyone online," he added.