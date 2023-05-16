D2C Startup WickedGud Secures INR 2.25 Crore Investment From Shilpa Shetty The investment is expected to help further solidifying the brand's position in the growing health foods sector

WickedGud, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup, announced today a significant investment from Bollywood superstar and fitness guru, Shilpa Shetty. The Mumbai-based company, 100Percent Nourishment Pvt Ltd, which markets healthy indulgent food products under the WickedGud brand, has raised INR 2.25 crore from Shetty, further solidifying its position in the growing health foods sector. This latest investment from Shetty, a serial startup investor known for her healthy lifestyle advocacy, follows previous funding from Titan Capital, Mumbai Angels, NB Ventures, Dholakia Ventures, Venture Catalyst, and other marquee founder angels including boAt co- founder Aman Gupta.

"We're a family of food-lovers and are always looking for opportunities in the better-for-you indulgent food space. I tried the WickedGud Spaghetti and was not only impressed by the taste and health benefits, but also the fact that my kids loved it too. Grown ups liking it is one thing but when my kids lapped it up, I was sold on the idea. This inspired me to not only endorse the brand but also invest in it. I am excited to support WickedGud in their mission to unjunk India, one kitchen at a time," said Shilpa Shetty.

Founded in 2021, WickedGud is a D2C startup dedicated to unjunking India one kitchen at a time with a variety of healthy and indulgent food products.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shilpa Shetty to the WickedGud family. Her love for food and fitness aligns with our brand values and mission. We believe that her influence will help us reach a wider audience, promoting conscious consumption," said Bhuman Dani, founder and CEO, WickedGud.
