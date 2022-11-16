Data Protection Bill Will End Misuse Of Customer Data And Penalise Violators, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Tuesday, said that the proposed data protection bill will put an end to the misuse of customer data. He also added that the violators will face punitive action under the rule.

The minister's response comes as a reaction to Google's settlement of an investigation in the US which revealed that the internet giant misled users and continued tracking their location even after they opted out of the location tracking system. According to a statement issued by the Oregon department of justice, Google has agreed to settle the lawsuit for which it will pay around $392 million.

The attorneys general in the US found that Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location tracking practices since at least 2014.

"Specifically, Google confused its users about the extent to which they could limit Google's location tracking by adjusting their account and device settings," said the statement

As a response to this, Chandrasekhar tweeted that, "This type of misuse of customer data violates privacy and data protection expectations. India's digital data protection bill will put a stop to this and ensure that any platform or intermediary that does this will face punitive and financial consequences."

In August, the government withdrew the personal data protection bill from Lok Sabha with an affirmation that it will come out with a set of fresh legislations that will fit into the comprehensive legal framework. Government sources have reportedly indicated that the fresh data protection bill will be tabled in the winter session of Parliament.