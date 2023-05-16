Decentro Launches Flow and Fabric – Full-Stack Payments And Embedded Finance Solutions The new modules have been introduced to offer a full-stack experience to Decentro's growing customer base

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Decentro, a leading financial infrastructure company, has launched Flow and Fabric, two complete end-to-end payments and embedded banking stacks, to help businesses with a smooth onboarding experience and management of financial products. The new modules have been introduced to offer a full-stack experience to Decentro's growing customer base.

The Flow module eases the money movement journey for platforms. The full-stack payment suite enables platforms to automate payment collections and money transfers via any bank-to-bank protocol (e.g., UPI, IMPS, NEFT, RTGS), enable reconciliation via virtual accounts, and help set up recurring payment methods such as NACH & UPI Autopay, whereas, the Fabric module, on the other hand, is a first-of-its-kind module offering a comprehensive Banking as a Service (BaaS) stack.

"Until now, we at Decentro have been solving dedicated use cases. The need to solve for a complete user journey was the obvious next step that paved the way for the bifurcation and launch of Fabric and Flow. With every new customer, the need to present a comprehensive Banking as a Service solution became more prominent, and we are happy to be moving forward in the same direction," said Rohit Taneja, co-founder and CEO, Decentro.

The launch aligns with the new age use cases and companies needing a relatively well-evolved, stitched stack suited to enable white label and embedded workflows for financial products rather than standard payment gateways in the market. The new age use case could be about enabling financing or putting an end-to-end lending workflow in line with the RBI guidelines.

"Flow and Fabric - our full stack solutions for payment and embedded finance align with the Government's push to further penetrate the adoption of digital infrastructure, such as Digilocker, India stack, a new global economic model for UPI, and more. The need of the hour is a fully compliant and scalable tech bridge that can thrive in this sandbox while leaving immense room for innovation for startups and incumbents. We are excited to see how Flow & Fabric shape up as our two product suites and business lines across the BFSI sector," said Pratik Daudkhane, co-founder.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Payments News and Trends Finance Infrastructure

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Is the Law of Attraction Really the Secret to Business Success?

In the law of attraction, several methods undoubtedly lead to entrepreneurs thriving. By having a clear vision and focusing on it through various manifestation methods, you can attract your dreams into your life.

By Murali Nethi
News and Trends

Nutralite and Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Host the World's First-ever Cookery Show On the Metaverse

The event saw a digital avatar of Kapoor preparing dishes using three of the brand's products. He was later joined by the digital avatars of over a thousand customers in the process.

By Paromita Gupta
Growing a Business

This Two-Time Entrepreneur's 7 Keys to Growing Your Business Fast and Smart

Join us for this free webinar as we uncover proven business strategies that span marketing to operations to managing finances and so much more.

By Entrepreneur Events
Lifestyle

4 Ways Gen Z is Revolutionizing The Luxury Market

Born during the early 2000s, Gen Zer's are revolutionizing the very essence of luxury and reshaping the industry with their distinct preferences, values, and digital savviness.

By Kavya Pillai
Business News

Watch: Elon Musk Danced the Night Away at a Rave In Mexico After Appointing New Twitter CEO

Musk announced this week that former NBCUniversal Executive Linda Yaccarino is replacing him as chief executive.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

Growth Mindset vs. Fixed Mindset: What's the Difference?

Discover the key differences between a fixed and growth mindset and how adopting a growth mindset can lead to personal and professional success.

By Entrepreneur Staff