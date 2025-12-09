The service is designed to simplify international shipping by offering affordable rates, real time visibility and an easier documentation process for small businesses.

Delhivery has introduced Delhivery International, a new Economy Air Parcel service aimed at helping Indian micro, small and medium enterprises access global markets at a lower cost.

The company said the service is designed to simplify international shipping by offering affordable rates, real time visibility and an easier documentation process for small businesses. This comes alongside its existing Express Air Parcel service.

"Many SMEs face hurdles in cross-border logistics due to high international shipping costs, further compounded by complex and geography-specific documentation requirements, unpredictable delivery timelines and a pervasive lack of shipment visibility, said Vani Venkatesh, Chief Business Officer at Delhivery.

"Delhivery International, available through the Delhivery One platform, addresses these issues by providing our MSME customers a streamlined booking experience with multiple shipping options, real-time rates and end-to-end visibility from pickup to final delivery. By leveraging Delhivery's domestic network, the service ensures that MSMEs even in remote clusters of India can access international markets," she added.

"Enabling exports is a massive catalyst for the growth of Indian MSMEs. With Delhivery International, we are removing the friction from global trade for our customers," said Sahil Barua, Managing Director and CEO of Delhivery.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Gurugram, Delhivery offers integrated logistics services including express parcels, freight, warehousing and cross border solutions. It claims to operate a nationwide network covering nearly 19,000 pin codes and works with more than 48,000 customers.

The company competes with major Indian logistics players such as Blue Dart, Ecom Express, Xpressbees and Shadowfax.