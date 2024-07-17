Get All Access for $5/mo

Dell Collaborates with Microsoft and Qualcomm to Introduce Copilot+ AI PCs in India Dell has joined hands with Microsoft and Qualcomm to launch AI PCs in India integrated with Copilot+

Three giants of the technology world have come together to bring their users a supreme experience with regards to PCs. Dell have partnered with Qualcomm and Microsoft to launch their very own Copilot+ AI PCs in the India market. The new products are equipped with AI capabilities such as co-creator, live captions, and windows studio effects.

Dell announced its new line of Copilot+ AI PCs powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors, called XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus. Pujan Chadha, director, product marketing, consumer and small business, Dell Technologies, India stated, via ET Telecom, "With the new XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus, we are setting the latest benchmark in personal computing. Equipped with AI capabilities that intuitively adapt to users' needs, offer smarter performance and connectivity, and seamless multitasking, these devices open AI experience to a new array of users."

Dell isn't the only player in the market to sell AI PCs. ASUS recently launched India's first Qualcomm Snapdragon powered Copilot+ laptop Vivobook S15, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite Processor. "The platforms offer cutting-edge AI features for creativity, video conferencing, security, and productivity, with rapid performance and enhanced security through the Qualcomm Sensing Hub. Users will benefit from extraordinary performance, battery life, and new AI experiences, making this a significant leap in the AI PC era, catering to the evolving needs of both consumers and professionals," Saurabh Arora, mobile, compute and XR business head, Qualcomm India, quoted via ET Telecom.

AI PC will take over the market

The AI conversation in India is rapidly transitioning from theoretical discussions to real-world applications, spreading from corporate boardrooms to educational institutions. As per 2024 Work Trend Index by Microsoft and LinkedIn, a remarkable 92 per cent of Indian knowledge workers are now leveraging AI tools in their daily work, showcasing India's swift embrace of AI technology.

Committed to developing AI that prioritises user safety and privacy, Microsoft has launched its Surface Pro and Surface Laptop under the Copilot+ PCs platform, powered by Qualcomm's advanced Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chipsets. Additionally, leading manufacturers like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung have also joined the Copilot+ PCs lineup, further accelerating AI adoption in India. Read more.
