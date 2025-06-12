A creative technologist with a background in business strategy, architecture, digital product design, and audio storytelling, Seth's career is built on one guiding principle: design is a form of care.

In a world driven by rapid innovation and shifting user expectations, Shaurya Seth is redefining what it means to design with purpose. A creative technologist with a background in business strategy, architecture, digital product design, and audio storytelling, Seth's career is built on one guiding principle: design is a form of care.

A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Shaurya Seth's cross-disciplinary journey spans sectors and mediums, but his core vision remains constant—simplify complexity, evoke emotion, and craft systems that serve people, not just users. Whether shaping retail landscapes, building inclusive healthcare platforms, or composing ambient music, his work prioritizes intuitive, human-centered experiences.

"I design systems that breathe. Systems that remember they're serving humans, not users," says Seth, reflecting on his philosophy of emotionally intelligent design.

Revolutionizing Retail for Emerging Markets

Seth's impact was first felt in India's premium retail sector. At a time when global tech brands were eyeing expansion into Tier-2 cities, Shaurya played a pivotal role in shaping the Imagine Stores—Apple's premium reseller format in India. These weren't just retail outlets, but immersive community hubs designed to reflect aspiration, accessibility, and brand experience.

He innovated by adapting the flagship retail model to smaller real estate footprints, without diluting the premium feel. His design strategy included spotlighting the iPhone as a 'hero product,' allocating nearly 50% of the visual merchandising space to it—an approach that reinforced brand desirability in aspirational markets.

Seth also oversaw the digital transformation of this vision through the creation of www.myimaginestore.com, ensuring that the online experience matched the minimalist elegance and intuitive navigation of the physical store. The result was a cohesive ecosystem that bridged offline aspiration with digital convenience.

Human-Centric Healthcare: The One Bharat Initiative

Leveraging his experience in designing retail experiences, Shaurya Seth turned his focus to healthcare—a domain in urgent need of user-first thinking. He co-founded One Bharat, a comprehensive healthcare delivery platform that includes telemedicine, pharmacy services, and wellness offerings. What began as a rural accessibility solution has since evolved into a global healthcare logistics platform, offering cross-border medicine delivery and digital prescriptions.

The design of One Bharat blends advanced tech with empathy—seamlessly integrating services across a diverse user base. Seth extended this philosophy to the platform's digital presence through www.onebharatpharmacy.com, where clean layouts and focused UX make it easy for patients to access essential medicines and care from anywhere in the world.

"Everyone deserves access to quality care, no matter where they live. One Bharat is designed to ensure that geography doesn't limit well-being," says Seth.

AI Meets Culinary Culture: The Primee Platform

In yet another pivot, Shaurya Seth ventured into the food-tech space with Primee, an AI-powered food discovery engine. Designed as more than just a recipe platform, Primee helps users explore culinary techniques, discover new dishes, and enjoy the process of cooking through intelligent suggestions tailored to individual preferences.

Primee's success lies in its ability to remove intimidation from the kitchen. It now powers a growing network of food creators, bloggers, and home chefs, reinforcing Seth's belief that good design should invite curiosity and spark creativity.

"Cooking should be a source of joy, not pressure. Primee is about making that joy accessible," he explains.

BINPA: Translating Emotion into Sound

Beyond commerce and tech, Shaurya's creative expression extends into music. Under the moniker BINPA—a tribute to his grandmothers—he produces ambient soundscapes using Moog synthesizers and Ableton Live. BINPA explores themes like urban emotion, stillness, and intergenerational memory, translating abstract feelings into sonic architecture.

His upcoming release, scheduled for Summer 2025, is part of a broader narrative centered on identity and everyday magic. This artistic project showcases another dimension of Seth's ability to connect design with emotional depth.

"BINPA is how I process the world. Sound is my way of documenting feeling—of turning emotion into architecture," says Seth.

A Career Driven by Impact and Recognition

Shaurya Seth's work has earned recognition across prestigious platforms. He is a member of the World Economic Forum's Future Global Leaders program, a Philanthropy Award recipient, and has been acknowledged by IEEE and global innovation councils for his contributions to ethical AI, digital inclusion, and sustainable system design.

From compact retail environments to AI-powered food discovery and emotion-driven music, Seth's portfolio reflects a rare blend of strategic thinking and creative intuition. His designs don't just function—they resonate.

Across industries and disciplines, Shaurya Seth is building a legacy grounded in cultural relevance, simplicity, and empathy. By fusing design thinking with emotional intelligence, he is not only reimagining how systems are built—but how they feel.