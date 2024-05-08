📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

DG Innovate, EVage Motors Partner To Manufacture Electric Motor With 98.5% Efficiency EVage will offer far more efficient electric trucks, resulting in a reduced cost of ownership for fleet owners, with an average range increase of 5-7% on the same charge.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo Curtesy: Inhouse

DG Innovate, a UK-based advanced R&D company developing pioneering solutions in sustainable mobility and energy storage, has entered into a transformative joint venture with EVage Motors to pursue a faster, lower-cost route to high-precision manufacturing in India.

As part of the agreement, DGI will partner with EVage to manufacture its proprietary Pareta electric drive system in Punjab. Together, the companies will target the Asian EV market, offering far more efficient electric trucks, resulting in longer life and a reduced cost of ownership for fleet owners, with an average range increase of 5-7 per cent on the same charge. The JV will be 60 per cent owned by DGI and 40 per cent by EVage, with both parties investing into the project in a show of confidence in the Indian market.

Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen, DGI CEO, said, "This is a pivotal moment for DGI and we welcome our new partners at EVage. Asia is a critical market for the EV industry, and India in particular benefits from a leading manufacturing platform that will allow us to deploy our products at top speed and competitive costs. I also take this opportunity to re-iterate my welcome to Pierre, a true motor whisperer whose work powers some of the most iconic electric vehicles on the market. His expert advice will immensely enhance our partnership with EVage."

Meanwhile, Inderveer Singh, EVage Founder & CEO, said, "We are thrilled to bring cutting-edge motor technology to India and create new, high-value engineering jobs. Together with DGI, EVage will produce world-class products aligned with PM Modi's vision of make in India, make for the world. We are particularly thrilled to see pioneering ex-Tesla leaders like Peter look at India as a place of opportunities for the EV sector."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Myntra Continues to Charm Tier II and III Cities With AI

Over the years, Myntra has experimented with its offerings and technology. And presently, it is riding high on its tech stack driven up by artificial intelligence and generative AI

By Paromita Gupta
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
News and Trends

Client Associates and InCred Alternative Investments Announce First Close of Their Maiden Funds

Wealth management firm Client Associates has raised about INR 300 crore, and InCred Alternative Investments secured over INR 330 crore in the first close of their maiden funds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Kevin O'Leary Says This Is a 'Huge Red Flag' When He's Looking at Resumes

The "Shark Tank" star took to X to share his opinions on job hopping — and how long you should really stay in a job.

By Emily Rella
Business News

These 5 States Have the Most People Eligible for $1 Billion in Unclaimed Tax Refunds from the IRS

One million Americans have yet to file their 2020 tax returns and claim refunds.

By Sherin Shibu
Career

Jobs Are Disappearing — These 3 Strategies Are What You Need to Future-Proof Your Career

Adopting tech tools for professional development, combined with boosting soft skills and staying tech-savvy, offers a path to becoming an invaluable asset in a tech-driven future.

By Dr. Dave Bolman