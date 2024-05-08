EVage will offer far more efficient electric trucks, resulting in a reduced cost of ownership for fleet owners, with an average range increase of 5-7% on the same charge.

DG Innovate, a UK-based advanced R&D company developing pioneering solutions in sustainable mobility and energy storage, has entered into a transformative joint venture with EVage Motors to pursue a faster, lower-cost route to high-precision manufacturing in India.

As part of the agreement, DGI will partner with EVage to manufacture its proprietary Pareta electric drive system in Punjab. Together, the companies will target the Asian EV market, offering far more efficient electric trucks, resulting in longer life and a reduced cost of ownership for fleet owners, with an average range increase of 5-7 per cent on the same charge. The JV will be 60 per cent owned by DGI and 40 per cent by EVage, with both parties investing into the project in a show of confidence in the Indian market.

Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen, DGI CEO, said, "This is a pivotal moment for DGI and we welcome our new partners at EVage. Asia is a critical market for the EV industry, and India in particular benefits from a leading manufacturing platform that will allow us to deploy our products at top speed and competitive costs. I also take this opportunity to re-iterate my welcome to Pierre, a true motor whisperer whose work powers some of the most iconic electric vehicles on the market. His expert advice will immensely enhance our partnership with EVage."

Meanwhile, Inderveer Singh, EVage Founder & CEO, said, "We are thrilled to bring cutting-edge motor technology to India and create new, high-value engineering jobs. Together with DGI, EVage will produce world-class products aligned with PM Modi's vision of make in India, make for the world. We are particularly thrilled to see pioneering ex-Tesla leaders like Peter look at India as a place of opportunities for the EV sector."