The parenting community and babycare D2C brand BabyChakra, a part of the content-to-commerce conglomerate Good Glamm Group, has announced a new investment by actor and UN Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza. According to an official release, Dia will guide BabyChakra in incorporating sustainable and clean care principles into their product ranges.

Working in collaboration with Dia, BabyChakra will create products specifically tailored to meet the evolving needs of mothers. These products will be made using natural, dermatologically tested, toxin-free, and allergen-free ingredients, while adhering to the highest global safety standards, the company added.

"As a new mother, I have experienced the transformative journey of motherhood first-hand and am extremely excited to partner with BabyChakra: one of the first communities to recognise the ever-changing needs of mothers and facilitate authentic dialogues amongst mothers, doctors and experts on the evolving narrative of care for today's parents. I deeply resonate with BabyChakra's community first mission to co-create the safest, cleanest label care for children. I will be closely working with the teams at BabyChakra to further champion the voice of sustainable care for families," said Dia Mirza.

The company expresses the confidence that their collaboration with Dia Mirza will further enhance their commitment to offering exceptional babycare products and empowering mothers with the knowledge and support they need.

"We are delighted to have Dia Mirza join us on this incredible journey. Her passion for sustainable and clean care aligns perfectly with our vision of providing the safest and best possible care for mothers and babies. Dia has been an inspiring and globally respected advocate of all things good, clean label and sustainable and reflects the aspirations of mothers across India for something exponentially better for themselves, their families and the planet. All values that are deeply rooted in the BabyChakra philosophy," said Naiyya Saggi, Group co-founder, Good Glamm Group and CEO, Good Community.