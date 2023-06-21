The fresh infusion of capital will allow Digantara to deploy the first phase of its space-based surveillance satellite constellation

Digantara, a space situational awareness (SSA) co., has raised $10 million in a Series A1 funding round to further develop its Space-Mission Assurance Platform (Space-MAP). The round was led by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India) with participation from Kalaari Capital. This round also includes participation from Global Brains, a Japan-based venture capital firm, Campus Fund, and the founders of IIFL Wealth. The fresh infusion of capital will allow Digantara to deploy the first phase of its space-based surveillance satellite constellation. The company had also raised a Seed round of $2.5 million from Kalaari Capital in 2021.

"We will invest heavily in launching our space tech infrastructure to track previously unobservable objects and significantly increase data points. This will empower stakeholders with comprehensive insights for efficient decision-making in an increasingly complex space environment. We are immensely grateful to have the support and unwavering belief of world-class investors who share our vision," said Anirudh Sharma, co-founder and CEO, Digantara.

According to the company, the capital will also allow the company to accelerate the development of its downstream SSA service with the aim to offer them in a comprehensive manner by Q2 2024.

Spread across Bengaluru and Singapore, Digantara is a 30-member team of largely engineers who have masters and doctorates from premier global universities. The company also claims that it intends to enable sustainable and safer space operations by building a comprehensive infrastructure powered by its multi-modal data pool.

"The team at Digantara is working towards creating the most advanced SSA data collection infrastructure. We believe that this will lead to significant capability in the life cycle of managing satellites, which is a rapidly growing market. We are thrilled to partner with Anirudh, Rahul and Tanveer on this journey," Shailesh Lakhani, MD, Peak XV Partners.