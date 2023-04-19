Dimensions HRD Consultants Acquires Qwazent Talent Solutions

Given the wide reach of Dimension's clientele, it is expected that Qwazent business volume would expand rapidly, and clients would benefit from Dimension's deep expertise in this domain

By Teena Jose

Dimensions HRD Consultants, a leading provider of human resources development and talent management solutions has acquired Qwazent Talent Solutions Private Limited which was incubated in 2016 as India's healthcare and dedicated executive search firm.

Qwazent has agreed to divest its controlling stake to Dimension HRD. Given the wide reach of Dimension's clientele, it is expected that Qwazent business volume would expand rapidly, and clients would benefit from Dimension's deep expertise in this domain, according to an official statement by the company.

"We are excited to welcome Qwazent Talent Solutions to the Dimensions family. Their expertise and experience in Executive Search will complement our existing offerings and enable us to provide even more value to our clients. The acquisition of Qwazent will also enable Dimensions to expand its footprint in the Pharma and Healthcare industry. Qwazent Talent Solutions has a strong presence in this area and has built a reputation for excellence in talent management," said Anish Handa

Dimensions HRD Consultants established in 2002 is a leading executive search firm, committed to providing practical and scalable solutions to the HR needs of organizations across the globe.

"Qwazent is all poised and set for growth. We are very pleased that Qwazent has now the opportunity to collaborate with Dimensions led by one of Qwazent's founding shareholders Anish Handa. We believe his entrepreneurial zeal will benefit Qwazent and its team as both would benefit from being part of a much larger organization," said Dr Shruti Nath, mentor and director - Qwazent.

Founded by 4 co-founding shareholders, led by the family office, Poshika, Qwazent Talent Solutions is one of its kind tech-enabled executive search firms focused on providing hiring solutions to the healthcare industry.
Healthcare Technology Acquisitions News and Trends

