Disney To Begin Layoffs This Week, Says Bob Iger

The internal memo sent to employees stated that there will be three rounds of layoffs in the beginning of the week that will result in 7000 job cuts

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Twitter handle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Chief executive officer Bob Iger, in an internal memo to employees, has revealed that Disney will begin layoffs this week. It is stated that there will be three rounds of layoffs in the beginning of the week that will result in 7000 job cuts. In addition, the company also plans to cut down on spending.

According to a CNBC report, the job cuts will reportedly affect Disney's media and distribution segment along with ESPN and the parks and resorts division.

"This week, we began notifying employees whose positions are impacted by the company's workforce reductions. Leaders will be communicating the news directly to the first group of impacted employees over the next four days. A second, larger round of notifications will happen in April with several thousand more staff reductions, and we expect to commence the final round of notifications before the beginning of the summer to reach our 7,000-job target," stated the memo.

"For our employees who aren't impacted, I want to acknowledge that there will no doubt be challenges ahead as we continue building the structures and functions that will enable us to be successful moving forward," it added.

In November 2022, Bob Chapek, the CEO at the time, had said that, "We are limiting headcount additions through a targeted hiring freeze. As we work through the evaluation process, we will look at every avenue of operations and labor to find savings, and we do anticipate some staff reductions as part of this review."

Later in February 2023, Bob Iger returned as CEO replacing Bob Chapek, who had announced the plan to fire 7000 workers to cut costs across the company. The layoffs reportedly represented an estimated 3.6% of Disney's global workforce.

Disney has said its streaming business, led by Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, will stop losing money in 2024. Disney shares are up about 8% this year after falling 44% last year, the report further added.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Layoffs News and Trends Disney

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

5 Winning Habits That Will Transform Your Leadership Skills

Ready to take your leadership skills to the next level? Discover the five winning habits that will transform you into an exceptional leader!

By John Kitchens

News and Trends

GPT-4 Is Just the Tip Of the Imminent AI Revolution: Sam Altman

One of the biggest and most notable names in the 21st century is OpenAI's founder Sam Altman. An ordinary man wouldn't have known that Altman existed back in February 2022. However, now? He's the poster boy of Artificial Intelligence to this generation.

By Paromita Gupta

Health & Wellness

5 Essential Steps to Expand Your Vision and Start Living Your Dream Life

It's time to break free from your comfort zone and expand your vision. When you refuse to settle for a mediocre life, you can start building a life you love.

By Stacey Stratton

By Amanda Breen

Business Process

Why Embracing Chaos is Crucial to Your Success and Longevity

Chaos engineering is a popular idea in software engineering, centered around the premise that deliberately breaking a system to gain information will ultimately help improve that system's resiliency. Given the uncertainty of our times, CEOs might want to apply this type of approach in their corporate sustainability strategies.

By Max Kraynov

News and Trends

This Startup is Bringing Ayurveda to Millennials and Gen Z

The Ayurveda Company (T.A.C.) offers products across categories such as skincare, hair care, natural makeup, baby care and wellness

By Soumya Duggal