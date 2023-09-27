Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Doceree, a global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic messaging, today announced it has raised $35 million in Series B funding round led by Creaegis, a digital and technology investment firm. Existing investors, Eight Roads Ventures, and F-Prime Capital, also participated in the round. The funds will enable Doceree to accelerate product development, augment technologies, scale global expansion, and expand the team.

"We have been able to simplify HCP engagement globally with our unique AI-enabled proprietary technology and offer quality end-to-end HCP-targeting solutions that have helped our clients succeed with profitable growth. The pharma messaging space is evolving at a fast pace and our solutions are aligned to meet the immediate requirements of the life sciences industry. The investment speaks volumes about the value we are creating in the space," said Harshit Jain MD, Founder and Global CEO, Doceree.

Founded in 2019, Doceree empowers pharmaceutical and life-sciences companies and healthcare media agencies with solutions that seamlessly reach HCPs on their networks and within their digital workflows, to achieve better patient health outcomes.

"We are excited to partner with Harshit and the Doceree team to support the company in its next phase of growth led by an industry leading digital platform driven by deep learning-based data models. Our past experience of investing in pioneering global SaaS companies and in the healthcare ecosystem will enable us to support the company's mission to create superior outcomes for pharma brands, providers and patients," said Prakash Parthasarathy, managing partner and CIO and Nitish Bandi, partner, Creaegis, in a joint statement.