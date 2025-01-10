CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd, a real estate consulting firm has unveiled a report named 'Market Monitor Q4 2024 – Investments', highlighting that Singapore, USA, and Canada dominated the foreign equity investments in the Indian real estate market in CT 2024.

CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd, a real estate consulting firm has unveiled a report named 'Market Monitor Q4 2024 – Investments', highlighting that Singapore, USA, and Canada dominated the foreign equity investments in the Indian real estate market in CT 2024.

According to the report, the three countries cumulatively contributed more than 25 per cent of the total equity investments in India's real estate in 2025. Singapore had a share of approximately 36 per cent, USA close to 29 per cent, and Canada with approximately 22 per cent. Investment from the UAE also witnessed a significant rise in CY 2024, compared to the previous year. Total equity investment in the country's real estate market recorded an all-time high of USD 11.4 billion in 2024, up by approximately 54 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The report also indicated that domestic investments remained the primary driver, with a 70 per cent share in total equity investments in CY 2024. The remarkable rise reflects the growth that India is experiencing in the real estate market in 2024, mainly driven by a re-introduction of capital deployment across built-up assets and steady momentum in the acquisition of development sites.

The report said – developers led the way in capital inflows, capturing close to 44 per cent of the total equity investments in 2024, followed by institutional players at 36 per cent, corporations at close to 11 per cent, REITs at 4 per cent, and other categories comprising ~5 per cent.

In terms of asset classes the report said that equity investments in 2024 were mainly driven by land and development sites, which accounted for 39 per cent of the total share, followed by the office space sector at 32 per cent, retail at 9 per cent, residential at ~8 per cent, industrial and logistics (I&L) at ~6 per cent, hotels at ~2 per cent, and other segments making up more than 4 per cent.

Mumbai and Delhi NCR led the list for investment inflows, each with 25 per cent. Bengaluru stood at 14 per cent and Chennai at 8 per cent and Hyderabad at 6 per cent.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, "We expect to see sustained momentum in investment activity, particularly in built-up office assets and residential development sites. The increasing focus on e-commerce and quick commerce is set to drive robust growth in the logistics and warehousing sector, creating new opportunities for both developers and investors."

Gaurav Kumar, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Land, CBRE India, said, "We will continue to witness significant growth momentum in investment activity from both institutional investors and domestic developers. This is being driven by a surge in real estate development activity, backed by healthy demand for office, residential, mixed-use, and industrial & logistics spaces. Further, segments such as retail and hospitality are expected to experience renewed interest as the market continues to diversify and adapt to evolving consumer and business needs."