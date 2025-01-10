Domestic Investments Primary Driver in Real Estate with 70% Share in Total Equity Investments in CY24 CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd, a real estate consulting firm has unveiled a report named 'Market Monitor Q4 2024 – Investments', highlighting that Singapore, USA, and Canada dominated the foreign equity investments in the Indian real estate market in CT 2024.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd, a real estate consulting firm has unveiled a report named 'Market Monitor Q4 2024 – Investments', highlighting that Singapore, USA, and Canada dominated the foreign equity investments in the Indian real estate market in CT 2024.

According to the report, the three countries cumulatively contributed more than 25 per cent of the total equity investments in India's real estate in 2025. Singapore had a share of approximately 36 per cent, USA close to 29 per cent, and Canada with approximately 22 per cent. Investment from the UAE also witnessed a significant rise in CY 2024, compared to the previous year. Total equity investment in the country's real estate market recorded an all-time high of USD 11.4 billion in 2024, up by approximately 54 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The report also indicated that domestic investments remained the primary driver, with a 70 per cent share in total equity investments in CY 2024. The remarkable rise reflects the growth that India is experiencing in the real estate market in 2024, mainly driven by a re-introduction of capital deployment across built-up assets and steady momentum in the acquisition of development sites.

The report said – developers led the way in capital inflows, capturing close to 44 per cent of the total equity investments in 2024, followed by institutional players at 36 per cent, corporations at close to 11 per cent, REITs at 4 per cent, and other categories comprising ~5 per cent.

In terms of asset classes the report said that equity investments in 2024 were mainly driven by land and development sites, which accounted for 39 per cent of the total share, followed by the office space sector at 32 per cent, retail at 9 per cent, residential at ~8 per cent, industrial and logistics (I&L) at ~6 per cent, hotels at ~2 per cent, and other segments making up more than 4 per cent.

Mumbai and Delhi NCR led the list for investment inflows, each with 25 per cent. Bengaluru stood at 14 per cent and Chennai at 8 per cent and Hyderabad at 6 per cent.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, "We expect to see sustained momentum in investment activity, particularly in built-up office assets and residential development sites. The increasing focus on e-commerce and quick commerce is set to drive robust growth in the logistics and warehousing sector, creating new opportunities for both developers and investors."

Gaurav Kumar, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Land, CBRE India, said, "We will continue to witness significant growth momentum in investment activity from both institutional investors and domestic developers. This is being driven by a surge in real estate development activity, backed by healthy demand for office, residential, mixed-use, and industrial & logistics spaces. Further, segments such as retail and hospitality are expected to experience renewed interest as the market continues to diversify and adapt to evolving consumer and business needs."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Government to Launch INR 100 Cr Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs

Borrowers will need to pay an upfront guarantee fee and an annual fee based on the reducing loan balance.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

This Juilliard Grad Musician Started a 6-Figure Side Hustle That Has Nothing to Do With Music — and Sold Out With Word of Mouth: 'Couldn't Ask for More'

Damian Primis, 45, needed to find another source of income when the pandemic halted live performances.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

What's Driving Growth For TCS?

Innovations in the auto, aerospace sectors and medtech industry has helped TCS secure a good number of large deals in the third quarter of FY25 and demands continue to grow in these areas

By Shrabona Ghosh
Franchise

This Franchise Executive Found a Concept She Loved. So She Didn't Just Invest — She Bought the Brand.

Heather Elrod believed in Uni K Wax so much she bought it to lead it into its next growth phase.

By Carl Stoffers
Leadership

Hard and Soft Skills Go Hand-in-Hand — These Are the Ones You Need to Sharpen This Year

The coming year promises to be one of change, which can be daunting and exciting. While it's important to stay on top of new technologies, the key will be sharpening those soft skills.

By Aytekin Tank