DynamoFL Raises $15.1 Million In Series A Funding The funding will primarily be used to scale up DynamoFL's team of Machine learning scientists and privacy experts to continue to grow the company's technology moat in privacy-preserving generative AI

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

DynamoFL, has closed a $15.1 million Series A funding round to meet demand for its privacy- and compliance-focused generative AI solutions. The round, co-led by Nexus Venture Partners and Canapi Ventures, also had participation from Formus Capital, Soma Capital, and angel investors Vojtech Jina, Apple's privacy-preserving machine learning (ML) lead, Tolga Erbay, Head of Governance, Risk and Compliance at Dropbox and Charu Jangid, product leader at Snowflake, and many more.

The company said it had raised $4.2 million in a Seed funding round last year bringing the total amount raised to $19.3 million. The funding will primarily be used to scale up DynamoFL's team of leading Machine learning scientists and privacy experts to continue to grow DynamoFL's technology moat in privacy-preserving generative AI.

"This investment validates our philosophy that AI platforms need to be built with a focus on privacy and security from day one in order to scale in enterprise use cases. It also reflects the growing interest and demand for in-house Generative AI solutions across industries," said Vaikkunth Mugunthan, CEO and co-founder, DyamoFL.

As per the company, it aims to work with policymakers as well as Indian Financial Services and Fintech companies to help them meet the upcoming compliance standards mandated by the India Digital Act, fostering a safer and more trustworthy digital ecosystem within India. It further added, the company is looking to hire top software engineering talent in India to scale up their ML and Software Engineering teams.

"While AI holds tremendous potential to transform every industry, the need of the hour is to ensure that AI is safe and trustworthy. DynamoFL is set to do just that and enable enterprises to adopt AI while preserving privacy and remaining regulation-compliant. We are thrilled to have partnered with Vaik, Christian and team in their journey of building an impactful company," said Jishnu Bhattacharjee, managing director, Nexus Venture Partners.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Technology News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

Dr. Reddy's Shows International Growth Alongside Strategic Expansion In Indian Markets

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NSE: DRREDDY), a leading global pharmaceutical company headquartered in India, reported stellar first-quarter earnings on July 26, highlighting the progress it has made with its efforts to diversify into new drug verticals.

By Nishant Sinha
Business News

Family Scammed by Fake Southwest Airlines Agent After Being Stranded in Maui, Forced to Pay $3,400

Scammers have been changing airline customer service phone numbers on Google.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

How I Built A Multi-6 Figure Coaching Business And Achieved 3-Day Work Weeks

Here's a story that unveils how to build a profitable and fulfilling online business in a highly competitive market, make competition irrelevant and secure profit and balance simultaneously.

By Leslie Chen
Business News

Airbnb Renter Discovers Hidden Door, Says Police Confirm There's a Secret Unit Upstairs With 'Surveillance': 'A Terrifying Experience'

One bride-to-be was in for a not-so-welcome surprise when she discovered a secret door in her Airbnb rental.

By Emily Rella
Marketing

How Web 3.0 Will Open Up New Frontiers in Public Relations

Web 3.0 technologies have the potential to revolutionize channels of communication and audience engagement for public relations professionals.

By Brian Yeung
Branding

4 Personal Branding Lessons Leaders Can Learn From Taylor Swift

Amid the frenzy of Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras tour, the author embarks on a quest to secure highly coveted tickets for her daughter. Through the emotion-charged experience, she distills key insights into the world of personal branding, drawing lessons from Swift's authenticity, adaptability, engagement, and social advocacy that are invaluable for shaping a strong leadership brand.

By Marina Byezhanova