Ecowrap Secures Undisclosed Amount In Pre-Series A Funding From JIIF Ecowrap's business model aims to make waste management services viable and scalable by offering a comprehensive end-to-end solution on a single platform

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Ecowrap has secured an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series A funding. The investment series was led by JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation.

"We are delighted to have received the support from JIIF. This capital infusion will be instrumental in realizing our expansion goals and allowing us to establish a presence in various cities. With our commitment to waste management and sustainability, we are determined to provide the best-in-class solution to our clients. We are also immensely proud to contribute to the economic empowerment of rural women through our upcycling initiatives," said Angraj Swami, co-founder, Ecowrap.

Ecowrap has developed an advanced tech-based solution that focuses on waste segregation at its source, catering specifically to the waste generated by the HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant, Cafe, Bar, and so on) industry. By providing a comprehensive suite of services including waste segregation, collection, tracking, recycling, and upcycling, Ecowrap aims to tackle the environmental challenges associated with waste management, according to a press statement.

"It is a pleasure to partner with Ecowrap as the lead investor in this funding round. Their innovative approach to waste management, centered on waste segregation at the source, has the potential to create a significant positive impact on our environment. We believe in Ecowrap's mission and are confident in their ability to revolutionize the industry," said Pooja Mehta, chief operating officer, JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation.

Founded in Oct 2020, Ecowrap's business model aims to make waste management services viable and scalable by offering a comprehensive end-to-end solution on a single platform.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

11 Marketing Trends That We Think Will Not Go Away Anytime Soon

While trends come and go, those key marketing tools have been a mainstay over the past few years and have seen their influence increase considerably.

By Kimberly Zhang
Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Innovation

Why 'Gen Z' May Be More Entrepreneurial Than 'Gen Y'

Here are five important reasons why the younger generation may be more inclined to be the entrepreneurs of the near future.

By Dan Schawbel
Science & Technology

Voice Search: Your New SEO Secret Weapon?

Voice search is more popular for e-commerce and other queries than ever. Here's how to optimize your website accordingly, no matter your business.

By Scott McGovern
Social Media

How to Structure Your 2019 Social-Media Campaigns to Appeal to Gen Z

Young buyers are tech-savvy and can spot marketing-speak a mile away. Show them your authentic brand voice instead.

By Manish Dudharejia
Marketing

How to Master the Art of Digital Marketing in 2023

Digital marketing is no longer just about being creative — it's about understanding your audience on a deeper level and leveraging data to make informed decisions.

By Mohamed Elhawary