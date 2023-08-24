Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ecowrap has secured an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series A funding. The investment series was led by JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation.

"We are delighted to have received the support from JIIF. This capital infusion will be instrumental in realizing our expansion goals and allowing us to establish a presence in various cities. With our commitment to waste management and sustainability, we are determined to provide the best-in-class solution to our clients. We are also immensely proud to contribute to the economic empowerment of rural women through our upcycling initiatives," said Angraj Swami, co-founder, Ecowrap.

Ecowrap has developed an advanced tech-based solution that focuses on waste segregation at its source, catering specifically to the waste generated by the HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant, Cafe, Bar, and so on) industry. By providing a comprehensive suite of services including waste segregation, collection, tracking, recycling, and upcycling, Ecowrap aims to tackle the environmental challenges associated with waste management, according to a press statement.

"It is a pleasure to partner with Ecowrap as the lead investor in this funding round. Their innovative approach to waste management, centered on waste segregation at the source, has the potential to create a significant positive impact on our environment. We believe in Ecowrap's mission and are confident in their ability to revolutionize the industry," said Pooja Mehta, chief operating officer, JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation.

Founded in Oct 2020, Ecowrap's business model aims to make waste management services viable and scalable by offering a comprehensive end-to-end solution on a single platform.