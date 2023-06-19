With this acquisition, Adda247 will offer interactive learning modules to their students to enable in depth understanding of concepts through better visualizations

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Google-backed Adda247, a vernacular learning platform, has acquired Veeksha for an undisclosed amount. Based in Ahmedabad, Veeksha provides innovation to enhance learners' experience by producing 3D educational content. With this acquisition, Adda247 will offer interactive learning modules to their students to enable in depth understanding of concepts through better visualizations. The acquisition will also lead to Veeksha being merged into Adda247 and have complete vision synergies.

"We are working tirelessly to scale up our AR/VR capabilities and offer the best learning to the students coming to our platform. With Veeksha, we plan to simplify complex concepts into simple 3D visualizations, virtual experiments, explanatory videos and ultimately lead students to perform better," said Anil Nagar, founder and CEO, Adda247.

Founded by Anil Nagar and Saurabh Bansal in 2016, Adda247 claims to empower every Indian youth by providing them with career guidance and quality education.

Veeksha creates immersive 3D Mathematics and Science content for new age learners who prefer learning on digital devices. According to an official statement, together with Veeksha, Adda247 will strengthen its position to cater to K12 and JEE/ NEET aspirants in providing latest 3D/AR/VR experiential learning tools. The company also claimed that Adda247 witnessed more than 30% increase in engagement for the student cohort who are using this new content type.

"We are excited to introduce the expertise of Veeksha to all content consumers in the educational institution space. Adda247's large user base along with our ability to create 3D visualized content can pave the way for exciting advancements in education with AR/VR," said Gaurishankar Singh, co-founder, Veeksha.

Founded by Gaurishankar Singh, Hariprasad Bommidi and Miral Songhela in 2021, Veeksha is a 3D experiential learning-based product that aims to create a system where people can learn from virtual labs, experiential learning, and gamified learning in an engaging way.