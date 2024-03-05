Edtech Startup Educational Initiatives Raises INR 166 Cr from HCL Group The Bengaluru-based edtech firm wants to grow in Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa. Additionally, it is seeking to acquire edtech product companies focused on improving learning outcomes.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pranav Kothari, CEO, Educational Initiatives

Education software firm Educational Initiatives (Ei) has announced the raising of INR 166 crore from HCL Group to acquire a minority stake in the company.

This is a part of the secondary stake deal, in which the Mumbai-based private equity firm Gaja Capital sold a portion of its stake in Ei to HCL Group.

The Bengaluru-based edtech firm Education Initiatives wants to grow in Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa. It is presently active in Singapore, South Africa, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, it is seeking to acquire edtech product companies focused on improving learning outcomes.

Pranav Kothari, CEO, Educational Initiatives, said, "We have demonstrated our ability to improve learning outcomes and empower school teachers to achieve their intent of every child learning well regardless of their parent income. I'm excited to welcome HCL Group as investors who share our vision of leveraging the best of pedagogy and technology to improve learning outcomes for millions of students in India and around the world."

Founded in 2001, Ei is a business-to-business (B2B) education software company that provides schools with research-backed assessments and personalised adaptive learning solutions to help improve learning outcomes. Ei claims to have more than 1 million paid users for its two offerings: Assessments (Ei ASSET and Ei CARES) and Personalised Adaptive Learning (Ei Mindspark).

Shikhar Malhotra, Director, HCL Group, said, "Ei is a great organisation with technological prowess and a commitment to effecting positive societal change. The organisation offers a distinctive blend of scalable technology, impactful social initiatives and sustainable growth."

Gopal Jain, Managing Partner at Gaja Capital, added, "Ei is a rare example of resilience, high growth, pedagogy and technology coming together in their vision of solving one of the biggest problems of our age – helping every child learn with understanding."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

News and Trends EdTech Startup bengaluru Educational Initiatives HCL Group

Most Popular

See all
Business News

He 'Accidentally Discovered' a Semi-Passive Side Hustle in College — Now He's on Track to Make More Than $500,000 This Year

When a lack of funding put a stop to Zach Downey's pizza vending machines, he stumbled upon another lucrative idea.

By Amanda Breen
Thought Leaders

46 Facts You Should Know About Entrepreneurship (Infographic)

Before embarking on your entrepreneurial journey, check out this handy graphic.

By Rose Leadem
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Marketing

The Rules of SEO Are Changing — Here Are 5 Powerful Strategies to Help You Rank in 2024

Do you need help to rank well on Google due to new algorithm updates? Discover five SEO strategies that work in 2024.

By Nick Zviadadze
News and Trends

Ananya Birla's Svatantra Microfin Receives USD 230 Mn from Advent International and Multiples

Mumbai-based Svatantra offers financial and non-financial solutions to women entrepreneurs in India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Branding

6 Tips for Successfully Communicating Your Personal Brand

Follow these simple guidelines to stand out from the crowd and effectively broadcast your own personal brand to the world.

By Leyes