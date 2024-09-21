The newly secured funds will be allocated towards enhancing ELIVAAS's proprietary technology platform, expanding its market presence, optimising operations, and elevating the overall experience for homeowners and guests.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ELIVAAS, a tech-driven luxury villa and apartment management startup, has raised USD 5 million in a Series-A funding round led by 3one4 Capital. Peak XV's Surge, along with several angel investors, also participated in the round. This follows a USD 2.5 million seed round raised by the Gurugram-based company in November 2023.

The newly secured funds will be allocated towards enhancing ELIVAAS's proprietary technology platform, expanding its market presence, optimising operations, and elevating the overall experience for homeowners and guests.

"The luxury vacation rental market in India is primed for disruption, and we're committed to leading that charge," said Ritwik Khare, Founder and CEO of ELIVAAS. "Our vision is rooted in quality, technology, and unparalleled guest experiences, and with the backing of 3one4 Capital, Peak XV's Surge, and angel investors, we are positioned to set new standards in this space."

Founded in 2023 by Ritwik Khare and Karan Miglani, ELIVAAS manages over 140 properties across leisure destinations such as Goa, Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.

Its homeowner app offers real-time insights into bookings and property maintenance, while the HK app automates check-in processes. Guests enjoy advanced features like 3D property tours, AI-driven chatbots, and seamless payment systems.

Co-founder Karan Miglani emphasised that this funding milestone will enable ELIVAAS to scale its operations, refine its technology, and deepen its presence in India's luxury vacation rental market. "We aim to establish ourselves as the most trusted and recognizable brand in the luxury vacation rental space," he said.