Elon Musk Has Started Taking Weekly Updates From Twitter Employees

Elon Musk is adamant with setting strict rules for employees at Twitter since his take over. Every Friday, all Twitter employees must send Musk their weekly report, which includes their work or 'code samples'. The rule had been implemented via an internal memo sent to the employees where they were informed about the company alias, to which the mails need to be addressed in order to spare Musk's inbox from overload.

Alex Heath, the Editor of Verge, on Twitter informed everyone about the weekly mail reports that employees at Twitter need to start sending. They even mentioned how this week the updates will be sent on Wednesday on account of Thanksgiving celebrations falling on Thursday and Friday. The memo read, "Looking forward to making Twitter the highest performing tech software company in the world".

It was also reported that Musk had organized a meeting with Twitter employees on Monday about the new all-hands approach. In the meeting it was informed that the company is done with Lay-offs and will soon start re-hiring. In light of several sales managers quitting the job after having to fire their team members, the hiring will majorly take place in the sales department.

Musk also cleared up the rumor about the relocation of Twitter's headquarters from Texas to San Francisco but has not ruled out the possibility. The Tesla headquarters was recently shifted to Texas to avoid the heavy federal taxes in California.

The relaunch of Twitter Blue, which is the $8 verification- subscription, has been postponed. The new badge gives its users advanced features and creates a new market for advertisers. The launch was supposed to be held on November 29.

However, the team had experimented with Twitter Blue in some countries earlier. The rollout unexpectedly backfired when the number of impersonators increased with verified ticks. The verified ticks indicate the user under the name mentioned in the account is authentic. Unfortunately this led to a large scale confusion and embarrassment when users changed their names to Elon Musk and shared misinformation.