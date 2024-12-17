Get All Access for $5/mo

From launching rockets to owning one of the largest social media platform "X", Elon Musk is now setting his sights on another digital frontier: email. Musk recently hinted at the development of "Xmail," a potential rival to Gmail, during an interaction on "X".

The buzz began when an X user, DodgeDesigner, floated the idea of "Xmail" as a "cool" addition to the platform. Musk, known for unveiling future projects in casual online exchanges, confirmed the concept is "on the list of things to do," sparking curiosity and excitement among his followers.

If launched, Xmail could disrupt a market currently dominated by Apple Mail and Gmail. As of September 2024, Apple Mail holds a significant 53.67 per cent share of the global email market, followed by Gmail at 30.70 per cent. Other competitors like Outlook (4.38 per cent), Yahoo! Mail (2.64 per cent), and Google Android Mail (1.72 per cent) trail far behind.

Musk's involvement, combined with X's existing monthly user base of more than 600 million and his flair for innovation, could make Xmail a major contender in this space. Additionally, Elon Musk, the most-followed person on X with 207 million followers, brings further credibility to the platform's potential success.

Supporters of Musk were quick to rally behind the idea. "Yes, please make this happen ASAP," one user commented, expressing frustration with Gmail's dominance.

The growing speculation about Xmail comes amid increasing calls for alternatives to major tech players like Google and Apple. If Musk delivers on this vision, Xmail could shake up not just the email market but also provide users with an integrated ecosystem under the X brand.
