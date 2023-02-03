Elon Musk locked his own account on the microblogging platform to test how it affects the engagement of his posts. He later said that there are some "issues with the system."

On Wednesday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk locked his own account on the microblogging platform to test how it affects the engagement of his posts. He later said that there are some "issues with the system." He added that the company would address this issue in the coming week.

There have been some complaints made by users about the platform's engagement on public and private posts. Twitter's users have brought to light a major change in their feeds which included posts from accounts they never followed and had not previously interacted with.

Some users also saw more engagement on their accounts when they locked it. This means that their posts would only be available to their pre-existing followers. If anyone else wishes to view them they would have to send a follow request.

Musk acknowledges the issue and blamed it on an algorithm update which has been corrected. Some Twitter users who had a large following for their accounts also raised the issue with very little engagement due to the changed algorithm.

A user tweeted Musk about the results of a test where he indicated that a tweet sent when his account was set to private or locked had a greater reach than a tweet posted when his account was public. Musk replied saying that this was "extremely concerning" and pledged to conduct his own experiment.

He later tweeted, "Made my account private until tomorrow morning to test whether you see my private tweets more than my public ones."

This is not the first time Musk is conducting a test since he took over that company for 44 Billion USD, last October. He had earlier taken a Twitter poll on if he should stay as Twitter's CEO and about changing the Twitter timeline.