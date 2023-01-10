Enterprise SaaS Platform actyv.ai Raises Total Of $12 Million In Pre-Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Singapore-headquartered actyv.ai, a category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, has raised a total of $12 million as part of pre-Series A funding round from 1Digi Ventures, Singapore, the family office of Raghunath Subramanian, founder and global CEO of the company. This includes an earlier tranche of $5 million from 1Digi Ventures in 2022. The fund raised will fuel global expansion, product enhancement, portfolio growth and talent acquisition.

"We now have a proven track record of achieving milestones in product development, business growth and attracting talent. Our AI-powered SaaS platform with its embedded offerings, drives substantial operational efficiencies and growth to the the entire supply chain ecosystem. This additional infusion of funds validates our being category creators in this space and the conviction to augment our platform's capabilities," said Raghu Subramanian.

actyv.ai grew considerably in FY 23. In December 2022 alone the total BNPL throughput crossed $100 million. The company delivers significant value for large enterprises across business verticals and their allied partner ecosystem through its technology platform. The company has partnered with more than 20 leading financial institutions enabling embedded BNPL. Over 25,000 distributors and one lac retailers have been onboarded on the platform, claimed by the company in a statement.

actyv.ai is an AI-powered enterprise SaaS platform with embedded B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and insurance, transforming the global B2B supply chain by making business transactions faster and easier