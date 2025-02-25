"Being from Haryana, staying true to my roots comes naturally to me. I come from a humble background, so I deeply under stand the value of things. I don't worry about what others think—I prefer to present myself as I truly am. I believe people appreciate that honesty, and that's what connects me with them," Ankit Baiyanpuria, Fitness Influencer

Ankit Baiyanpuria's journey from a small village in Haryana to becoming a celebrated fitness influencer and an emerg ing MMA fighter is a testament to discipline, resilience, and authenticity. Inspired by his father's passion for wrestling, Ankit's fitness journey began in akharas, training in desi workout styles. However, a series of injuries forced him to take a break from wrestling, leading him to explore new avenues. "I couldn't achieve much in wrestling, and due to an injury, I had to shift my focus. That's when I started creating content," he recalls.

His breakthrough came with the 75 Hard Challenge, a rigorous 75-day mental toughness program that includes two workouts a day, strict dieting, reading, and self-discipline. Documenting his transformation online resonated with millions, skyrocketing his fame. Ankit's authenticity has been the cornerstone of his success. Unlike many influencers who craft a polished online persona, he remains deeply connected to his Haryana roots.

"Being from Haryana, staying true to my roots comes naturally to me. I come from a humble background, so I deeply under stand the value of things. I don't worry about what others think—I prefer to present myself as I truly am. I believe people appreciate that honesty, and that's what connects me with them," he says.

On October 1, 2023, Ankit took part in the Shramdaan for Cleanliness program with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva cam paign. Both even took to their social media accounts to spread awareness about the initiative, inspiring millions to contribute to the cause.

His raw and unfiltered ap proach—whether lifting tires as weights or running barefoot on rural tracks—has built a deep connection with his audience. It's this honesty that earned him the National Creator Award in 2024, a moment he considers his biggest achievement of the year. Also, in 2024, Ankit embarked on a new journey—training as a professional MMA fighter.

"The biggest challenge was starting my second journey—training for MMA. It was a tough transition, and because of the intense train ing schedule, I wasn't able to stay as active on social media as before," he admits.

Looking ahead, his goal for 2025 is to master MMA and make his debut. "If I feel I am capable enough, I will take that step. I have already started preparing, and this entire year will be dedi cated to MMA training," he says.

For Ankit, his MMA journey is more than just a personal goal—it's a gateway to expanding his content to a global audience.

"The key to expanding globally lies in my MMA journey. If everything goes well, I plan to use that as a platform to take my brand to a global level," he concludes.