Switching careers isn't easy, but for Adwait Anantwar, it wasn't really a choice—it was a calling. His journey began in the world of computer applications and engineering, a path that seemed safe but uninspiring. "I realized very quickly that the corporate world wasn't for me," he shares. While studying, he took up a part-time job at a restaurant and instantly knew the kitchen was where he belonged.

The real challenge wasn't leaving his career as an engineer but convincing his family, especially his father. "At the time, being a chef wasn't a well-regarded profession, and there were obvious financial uncertainties associated with it," he recalls. Despite the resistance, he followed his heart. Today, he's the driving force behind INJA, a restaurant blending Indian and Japanese cuisines. The idea stemmed from his desire to create something unique. "I've always hated being compared to others. It made me determined to stand out," he says.

Inspired by Nikkei cuisine, which combines Japanese and Peruvian flavors, he thought, why not Indian and Japanese? The concept comes to life in dishes like Hokkaido Scallops 'Panta Bhat,' a personal favorite. It's a creative take on the Bengali dish Panta Bhat—fermented rice served with mustard oil and fish—and Japan's Gohan Natto, fermented soybeans with rice. "Both cultures share a deep connection to rice and fermentation, so the dish feels authentic to both traditions," he explains.

Creating such harmony between two distinct cuisines isn't easy. "The biggest challenge is ensuring the fusion doesn't feel forced. It's not about Butter Chicken Sushi; it's about finding meaningful connections," he says.

While sharing about his team he says, "We experiment together as a team, whether it's tasting new ingredients or exploring different techniques. Everyone's ideas matter," he emphasises.

Adwait's ambitions extend beyond the restaurant. "Our goal is to not just be the best in India but one of the best in Asia," he says. For now, though, his focus remains on INJA. "We want to create dining experiences that are fresh, exciting, and true to our roots," he says.

With multiple feathers in his hat, Adwait doesn't consider himself a celebrated chef yet. "I'm still working towards that goal, but choosing this path was the easiest decision I've ever made," he concludes.