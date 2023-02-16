Entrepreneur India's Tech Summit To Bring Together the Best Of Geeks

The Summit will be the largest congregation of tech entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and CXOs, who are working to produce technological breakthroughs in the country

By Soumya Duggal

freepik

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Less than a month away, Entrepreneur India's sixth annual edition of Tech & Innovation Summit will be held in Bengaluru in March 2023. The Summit will be the largest congregation of tech entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and CXOs, who are working to produce technological breakthroughs in the country.

Over a 100 speakers, including technocrats from India and around the world, will share insights on innovations in AI, robotics, space technology, healthcare, sustainable technology, consumer applications, investment trends and more.

Meet the Who's Who of TechSpace

Spread over six 'stages', the two-day event (March 13-14) will span contemporary developments across growthtech, deeptech, creatortech, fintech, autotech and earthtech.

While Shark Tank India judges, including SUGAR Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh and CarDekho cofounder Amit Jain, will discuss the role of reality television in making entrepreneurship a household name in India, leaders at Uber, TeamLease HRtech, Shiprocket and Zetwork will give insights on deeptech startups driving innovation, such as AI machine learning being used to develop websites and apps that engage customers. Kissflow CEO Suresh Sambandam will deliver the keynote address on how SaaS can deliver world-class customer experiences.

Leaders at Mercedes-Benz, Nissan Motors, Tata Motors and other automobile giants will usher in the new era in car-making with a panel discussion on smart cars for futuristic smart cities. Content creator Sharan Hegde, tech influencer Karan Singh Lohia and Collective Artists Network co-founder Vijay Subramaniam, among others, will address how new forms of media, from short-form video and long-form podcasting to immersive experiences with AR and VR, are changing how one communicates with audiences.

Analysing investment trends of the current fiscal and beyond, Chiratae Ventures' Sudhir Sethi, 3one4 Capital's Siddarth Pai and Blume Ventures' Ashish Fafadia will discuss the logjams in funding, the challenges of scaling as well as the resilience required in building the country's next unicorns amid global macroeconomic crises. Panels on sustainable tech and investment will enable corporates, startups and venture funds, including Flipkart, Godrej, Ecozen, EKI Energy, Green Frontier Capital and Transition VC, to share learnings on how best to promote economic activity without ignoring the grave climate crises already underway.

The previous editions of the Tech & Innovation Summit have featured Zoho's Sridhar Vembu, Freshdesk's Girish Matrubootham, Byju's Byju Ravendeeran and Deepinder Goyal from Zomato, to name a few.

