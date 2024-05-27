Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

EQT Raises USD 1.6 Bn Mid-Market Growth Fund, Twice Original Target The fund would target industries like technology, healthcare, and various service sectors, with a particular focus on India, Southeast Asia, Japan, and Australia.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jean Salata, Chairman of EQT Asia and Head of the EQT Private Capital Asia advisory team

Swedish investment group EQT's latest fund BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth Partnership (MMG Fund) announced that it has raised USD 1.6 billion.

The funds raised have surpassed the fund's initial aim of USD 750 million, according to the official release.

The fund would target industries like technology, healthcare, and various service sectors, with a particular focus on India, Southeast Asia, Japan, and Australia.

Jean Salata, Chairman of EQT Asia and Head of the EQT Private Capital Asia advisory team, said, "We have been investing in Asia for the best part of three decades and now have a fully-scaled and established large-cap platform. Following this growth, we found that we no longer had a dedicated pool of capital to invest in compelling mid-market companies."

The fund welcomed a diverse range of investors from across the world. Existing investors in the flagship Asian large-cap buyout funds made up over 80 percent of the total commitments.

The majority of the remaining commitments came from investors in other EQT funds, which were allocating to the Asian platform for the first time. A significant portion of the commitments also came from EQT employees.

Nicholas Macksey, Partner, EQT Private Capital Asia advisory team, added, "The team has hit the ground running with this new fund, having made four investments to date. In a testament to the dynamism of Asia's mid-market segment, as well as our scale and network, the pipeline is strong, and we're excited for what's ahead. We would like to thank all our investors for their trust and support and look forward to making this pan-Asia mid-market buyout strategy a success in the years to come."

The final close of the fund brings EQT's total fundraising for 2024 to nearly USD 29 billion, including USD 24 billion for EQT X in February and USD 3.3 billion for EQT Future in March.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

CoverSure and CirclePe Raise Early-Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Indya and FabAlley's Parent High Street Essentials Bags INR 50 Cr from Sangita Jindal

The Delhi-based fashion brand will deploy the fresh funds to undertake strategic business expansion of its premium occasion wear range "Weddings By Indya".

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growth Strategies

AI Agents Startup Secures $4M to Revolutionize Customer Onboarding & Retention

Under the leadership of Gaurav Aggarwal and Anuja Verma, Truva AI has created an innovative solution for customer onboarding and retention, leveraging sophisticated AI agents.

By Ramesh Swamy
Making a Change

Broaden Your Horizons by Learning to Play the Piano with Skoove

This AI-powered piano lessons platform is $120 for Memorial Day.

By Entrepreneur Store
News and Trends

Zypp Electric Raises USD 15 Mn in Series C led by ENEOS

The Gurugram-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds to expand its fleet from 21,000 to 200k electric scooters and extend its services to 15 cities across India by 2026.

By Entrepreneur Staff